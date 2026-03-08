Rodent Infestation at Ebac: What Happened and How They Responded (2026)

A one-star hygiene rating has left Ebac, a Newton Aycliffe manufacturing firm, in the spotlight. The issue? Rodent droppings were discovered in the staff canteen during a routine inspection, raising serious concerns about food safety. But here's where it gets controversial... While the company claims to have taken immediate action, some may question the effectiveness of their response. After all, this isn't the first time rodent activity has been reported at the factory. And this is the part most people miss... The canteen, a small internal facility for employees, has historically maintained a five-star food hygiene rating. So, how did it slip to a one-star rating? The inspection revealed not only the rodent droppings but also other smaller issues, such as the inability to establish the standard of an antibacterial cleanser and the lack of robust procedures for allergen management. But the real question remains: How did this happen? Did the company's response address the root cause of the problem? And what does this mean for the health and wellbeing of the employees? These are the questions that need to be answered as the company works to regain its reputation and ensure the safety of its workforce.