Rockies Rebrand: New Faces, New Attitude for 2026 Season (2026)

A seismic shift is underway for the Colorado Rockies, with a dramatically revamped roster poised to inject a fresh attitude into the upcoming season! It's a new era at 20th and Blake, and the changes are far more than just a fresh coat of paint.

The sheer scale of transformation is staggering: a whopping five out of the nine players who started on the Rockies' Opening Day lineup in 2025 will not even be on the active roster when the 2026 season kicks off on March 27th in Miami. This isn't a minor tweak; it's a fundamental overhaul, born out of the franchise-record 119 losses suffered in 2025. The team's makeup this year is a clear signal that business is being conducted very differently than it was just a year ago.

But here's where it gets truly fascinating: it's not just the names on the roster that are different. The attitudes are being transformed too. After a season where Colorado set an MLB record by being outscored by an astonishing 424 runs, a palpable sense of urgency and a hunger for victory are in the air.

Catcher Hunter Goodman, a familiar face from the 2025 Opening Day lineup who is expected to be behind the plate again in 2026, offered a candid perspective. "Last year, we had a super young team, me included," he shared. "I think we had a lot of people (who) were just happy to be here." He elaborated on the mindset shift, explaining, "When I first got called up, I was just happy to be here. And you can’t play like that. You’ve got to walk on the field and be like, ‘We’re the best team. I’m the best player on the field.’ You’ve got to walk on the field with a different level of confidence."

Youth was certainly a defining characteristic of last year's team. The Rockies finished the 2025 season with an average age of 26.0 on their active roster, making them the youngest team in MLB. A remarkable 18 players aged 24 or younger saw action in 2025, a franchise record. This season, however, a flurry of strategic offseason moves has infused the team with much-needed experience. This is particularly evident in the pitching rotation, where the additions of Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, and Tomoyuki Sugano through free agency are expected to not only log significant innings but also provide a crucial buffer for younger pitchers who were perhaps rushed into the spotlight last season, allowing them more time to develop in the minor leagues.

Lorenzen, at 34 years old, is the elder statesman of this new starting trio and is projected to slot in near the top of the rotation, potentially behind Kyle Freeland, who could be making his fifth Opening Day start.

So, what might this year's Opening Day roster actually look like? Here's a projection, with the season opener in Miami just under a month away:

Rotation (5)

Ryan Feltner

Kyle Freeland

Michael Lorenzen

Jose Quintana

Tomoyuki Sugano

And this is the part most people miss: the competition for the fifth starter spot is shaping up to be one of the most compelling storylines of spring training. Ryan Feltner is looking to rebound from an injury-plagued season that saw him make only six starts. Meanwhile, Chase Dollander is back after a rookie campaign where he posted a 6.52 ERA in 21 starts. Feltner might have the edge, potentially sending Dollander to Triple-A to begin the season. However, regardless of who wins that final rotation spot, expect ample opportunities for pitchers this year, as Colorado has utilized 12 different starters in each of the past two seasons.

Bullpen (8)

Brennan Bernardino

Seth Halvorsen

Jimmy Herget

Juan Mejia

RJ Petit

Antonio Senzatela

Keegan Thompson

Victor Vodnik

Manager Warren Schaeffer views his relievers as a significant strength this season, and the bullpen is a dynamic blend of new faces like Bernardino, Petit, and Thompson, alongside familiar names. Senzatela is likely to serve as the long reliever, but Thompson and Herget are also capable of pitching multiple innings. The battle for the closer role will be fierce between Halvorsen and Vodnik, who were the only two Rockies to record double-digit saves last year, with Halvorsen tallying 11 and Vodnik 10.

Catchers (2)

Braxton Fulford

Hunter Goodman

Goodman, who earned a Silver Slugger award last year and was the team's All-Star representative, will aim to build on his impressive season. Fulford provides solid backup, and importantly, allows Schaeffer the flexibility to move Goodman to designated hitter (DH) if he wants to keep his potent bat in the lineup.

Infielders (4)

Willi Castro

Edouard Julien

Ezequiel Tovar

T.J. Rumfield

Castro, an All-Star with the Minnesota Twins in 2024, is expected to be a versatile presence all over the infield for Colorado. Rumfield, acquired from the New York Yankees in a January trade, has made a strong impression in early camp and could provide much-needed answers at first base this season.

Outfielders (4)

Jordan Beck

Brenton Doyle

Jake McCarthy

Mickey Moniak

Manager Schaeffer has lauded McCarthy as a "dynamic player," and his acquisition from Arizona in a January trade brings valuable speed to the outfield.

Infielders/Outfielders (3)

Tyler Freeman

Troy Johnston

Ryan Ritter

Johnston saw action in 112 at-bats with Miami last season, playing both first base and outfield. Ritter has been honing his skills in the outfield this spring, adding further depth to the middle infield options he provided last season.

Projected Opening Day Batting Order vs. Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara

Tyler Freeman, 2B (R) Mickey Moniak, DH (L) Ezequiel Tovar, SS (R) Hunter Goodman, C (R) Jordan Beck, RF (R) Jake McCarthy, LF (L) Brenton Doyle, CF (R) TJ Rumfield, 1B (L) Willi Castro, 3B (S)

Now, here's a point that might spark some debate: With such a significant roster overhaul and a new emphasis on experience, is this a genuine contender, or just a team trying to avoid a repeat of last year's historic struggles? What do you think about the Rockies' chances this season? Let us know in the comments below!