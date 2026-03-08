Rockets vs Wizards: Trae Young Ejected in Emotional NBA Game! | March 2, 2026 Recap (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NBA recap! The Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards game on March 2, 2026, had some unexpected twists and turns.

Alperen Sengun, a force to be reckoned with, dominated the court with 32 points and 13 rebounds, while Kevin Durant, a seasoned veteran, added 30 points and some crucial assists. The Rockets emerged victorious with a score of 123-118, but the real drama unfolded off the court.

Trae Young, an All-Star point guard, was eagerly awaiting his Wizards debut. However, he couldn't resist the urge to intervene in a referee's decision, leading to his ejection from the game. Young's impatience to get involved cost him a chance to shine in his new team's colors.

But here's where it gets controversial... Durant, playing close to home, made all his free throws and contributed significantly to the Rockets' success. Meanwhile, Young's absence left a void in the Wizards' lineup, despite their impressive 38-point fourth quarter. Could Young's eagerness have cost his team the game?

Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard stepped up for the Rockets, with Thompson grabbing 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Sheppard achieving his first career double-double with 19 points, 10 assists, and a well-rounded stat line. Bilal Coulibaly and Sharife Cooper kept the Wizards in the game with their scoring prowess.

Washington coach Brian Keefe had hinted at Young's potential return, but the timing of his ejection raises questions. Was Young's eagerness a sign of passion or a lack of discipline? And this is the part most people miss... the impact of Young's absence on the Wizards' strategy and performance.

In the first half, the Wizards showcased their 3-point prowess, but their inside game struggled. Houston took advantage, leading by 18 points in the third quarter. Julian Reese, making his NBA debut, fouled out early, leaving the Wizards' center position vulnerable.

As the game progressed, the Wizards mounted a late comeback, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Rockets' early lead. The Rockets now host Golden State on Thursday, while the Wizards travel to Orlando on Tuesday.

So, what do you think? Was Young's ejection a pivotal moment that changed the game's outcome? Or was it just a blip in an otherwise exciting contest? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!