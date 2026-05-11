Rocket Lab Launches Hypersonic Scramjet Vehicle: DARPA's Revolutionary Technology (2026)

Rocket Lab is gearing up for an exciting launch that will push the boundaries of speed and innovation! Today, they will send a hypersonic scramjet vehicle into the skies for the US military, marking a significant milestone in aerospace engineering. But what's all the hype about?

The Hypersonic Race: Hypersonic vehicles, traveling at a mind-boggling speed of over five times the speed of sound, are the new frontier in military technology. These vehicles are not just fast; they are incredibly agile, making them a strategic asset for any military power. And Rocket Lab is at the forefront of this race with their upcoming launch.

Scramjet Technology: The key to achieving hypersonic speeds lies in the scramjet engine. Unlike traditional ramjets, scramjets handle air moving at supersonic speeds by injecting fuel directly into the airflow. This unique design enables the engine to operate at incredible velocities, making it a game-changer for hypersonic flight.

Clean and Efficient: But Rocket Lab's partner, Hypersonix, takes it a step further. Their scramjet engine, Spartan, uses hydrogen as fuel, making it cleaner and more environmentally friendly than its kerosene-powered counterparts. This innovation not only reduces CO2 emissions but also offers a low-maintenance solution for high-speed missions.

Mission 'Cassowary Vex': Today's launch, named 'That's Not a Knife,' will be a test flight for the DART AE vehicle, a 10-foot-long technology demonstrator. This mission is particularly significant as it will be the first flight for DART AE and the second collaboration between Rocket Lab and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

HASTE: The Testbed: HASTE, a modified version of Rocket Lab's Electron launcher, serves as the perfect platform for hypersonic experiments. Its suborbital capabilities

Rocket Lab Launches Hypersonic Scramjet Vehicle: DARPA's Revolutionary Technology (2026)

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