ROBOTERA's Hexa-Core Revolution: Unveiling the Future of Robotics at CES 2026 (2026)

Get ready to witness the future of robotics, because ROBOTERA is shaking things up at CES 2026 with its groundbreaking 'Hexa-Core' lineup. But here's where it gets exciting: this isn't just about robots; it's about redefining what machines can achieve in terms of strength, agility, precision, stability, durability, and adaptability. And this is the part most people miss: these aren't just concepts—they're fully realized, real-world solutions showcased through three innovative products: the L7 full-size humanoid robot, the Q5 wheeled humanoid, and the XHAND1 dexterous hand.

ROBOTERA’s L7: The Titan of Humanoid Robotics

Meet the L7, China’s first full-size bipedal humanoid robot that seamlessly blends large-scale dynamic motion with fine manipulation. At CES 2026, the L7 steals the show with its ultra-low-latency full-body teleoperation, proving that a human-scale robot can perform precise tasks while maintaining stability during complex movements. Standing at 171 cm tall and weighing 70 kg, the L7 boasts 55 degrees of freedom and can lift up to 20 kg with both arms. Its bipedal and upper-body configurations make it versatile for various deployment scenarios, reducing integration costs and expanding its potential applications.

Q5: Redefining Natural Motion in Service Robots

Now, let’s talk about the Q5—a wheeled humanoid platform designed to replicate human motion with uncanny accuracy. With 44 degrees of freedom, the Q5 interacts with visitors, delivers gifts, and performs tasks like squatting to pick up objects with smooth, coordinated movements. Its sleek design isn’t just for show; it’s built for both research and highly interactive commercial environments. But here's the controversial part: as robots like the Q5 become more human-like, will they replace human workers in service industries, or will they simply enhance our capabilities? What do you think?

XHAND1: Precision Engineering in a Dexterous Hand

The XHAND1 is a marvel of engineering—a fully direct-drive, five-fingered hand with 12 active degrees of freedom. It can exert a maximum grip force of 80 N and lift objects weighing up to 25 kg, demonstrating professional-level manipulation with fine force and angle control. Already adopted by industry leaders like Skild AI, Humanoid AI, and Extend Robotics, as well as prestigious institutions like UC Berkeley and MIT, the XHAND1 is setting new standards for robotic dexterity.

ROBOTERA’s Hardware Portfolio: A Testament to Innovation

From the L7’s powerhouse performance to the Q5’s lifelike interactions and the XHAND1’s surgical precision, ROBOTERA’s hardware portfolio showcases unparalleled capabilities in mechanical performance, stability, flexibility, and multi-scenario deployment. With over 600 units delivered globally, ROBOTERA’s robots are making their mark in exhibitions, retail, and logistics, proving their reliability and real-world value.

The Bigger Question: Where Do We Go From Here?

As ROBOTERA pushes the boundaries of what robots can do, it raises important questions: How will these advancements impact industries? Will humanoid robots become commonplace in our daily lives? And most importantly, how can we ensure these technologies benefit humanity as a whole? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about the future of robotics!