Robert Pattinson's Primetime: Unveiling the Story of Chris Hansen's To Catch a Predator (2026)

Robert Pattinson is set to take on a controversial figure in the upcoming A24 drama, 'Primetime'. The film, directed by Lance Oppenheim, delves into the origins of Chris Hansen's 'To Catch a Predator', a true-crime program that exposed suspected child predators. The teaser trailer, featuring Pattinson as Hansen, hints at the show's controversial nature and the ethical dilemmas it presented.

In the trailer, Pattinson's character, a TV host, poses questions that mirror those Hansen used to confront his subjects. The split-screen format adds to the tension, suggesting the film will explore the darker aspects of Hansen's work. The question, 'What would have happened if I wasn’t here?' resonates with the idea of a potential moral dilemma and the consequences of one's actions.

'Primetime' seems to take a critical approach to Hansen's methods, drawing comparisons to the documentary 'Predators' and the thriller 'Nightcrawler'. The film's production team, including Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, suggests a high-quality, thought-provoking piece. With a stellar cast, including Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers, 'Primetime' is poised to be a must-watch for those intrigued by the complexities of true crime and media ethics.

The release date is yet to be announced, but the film's potential to spark debate and discussion is undeniable. As an expert commentator, I find this project particularly fascinating because it challenges our perceptions of justice and the role of media in society. The personal interpretation of Hansen's actions and the implications for the audience are what make this film a must-see.