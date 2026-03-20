Robert Palmer Watkins Tribute to Anthony Geary: General Hospital Alum Remembers Luke Spencer (2026)

As the clock struck midnight, marking the start of a new year, General Hospital alum Robert Palmer Watkins stirred emotions with a heartfelt tribute to Anthony Geary, reigniting memories of a soap opera legend and the enduring impact he left on both cast and fans alike. But here's where it gets even more touching—Watkins, beloved for his portrayal of Dillon Quartermaine, used this moment to reflect on Geary’s 2015 farewell episode, a milestone that still resonates deeply within the GH community. Despite leaving the show years ago, Watkins remains a fan favorite, with viewers clamoring for his return. And this is the part most people miss—his tribute wasn’t just about nostalgia; it was a celebration of Geary’s generosity, mentorship, and the timeless legacy of General Hospital itself.

Watkins took to Instagram on January 1st to share a personal memory, pairing his words with two powerful photos: one of him standing alongside Geary, and another capturing a tense scene with Geary and Genie Francis (Laura). But here’s where it gets controversial—while many remember Geary as the iconic Luke Spencer, Watkins shed light on a side of him rarely discussed: his humility and teamwork on set. He recalled, ‘I was such a newbie, and he was truly a LEGEND. Yet, he treated me as an equal from day one,’ highlighting Geary’s ability to make everyone feel like part of a creative family. This isn’t just a feel-good story—it’s a reminder of how mentorship and respect can shape an industry.

And this is the part most people miss—Watkins revealed that Geary, despite his decades-long reign as Luke, took time to check in on him during his first weeks on set, offering simple yet impactful encouragement: ‘You’re good.’ No preaching, no ego—just genuine support. Watkins also shared how Geary’s commitment to his craft extended to helping newer actors, like suggesting a physical adjustment during a scene to elevate its energy. This behind-the-scenes glimpse humanizes the legend, showing that even icons are collaborators at heart.

Fans responded with overwhelming emotion, revisiting Luke Spencer’s farewell and the void it left. Comments ranged from ‘I was sobbing when Luke walked into the fog’ to ‘Geary was a legend and so humble.’ But here’s where it gets controversial—while many celebrate Geary’s legacy, some fans still debate whether Luke’s departure marked the end of an era for General Hospital or simply opened the door for new stories. What do you think? Did Luke’s exit leave an irreplaceable gap, or did it pave the way for fresh narratives?

Watkins’ tribute wasn’t just a walk down memory lane—it was a call to appreciate the artistry and camaraderie that define soap operas. As one fan put it, ‘Moments like these still live on screen, waiting for us to remember what they meant.’ So, here’s a thought-provoking question for you: In an era of fast-paced streaming and fleeting storylines, do shows like General Hospital still hold the power to create lasting legacies? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the conversation going!