Robert Irwin's Eye-Watering $3 Million Paycheck for I'm A Celebrity Hosting with Julia Morris! (2026)

Robert Irwin's rumored salary for hosting 'I'm A Celebrity' will shock you! With a potential paycheck of $3 million AUD, the young star is in high demand. But here's the catch: Irwin's newfound fame and success on the US version of 'Dancing With The Stars' has sparked interest from American TV shows, potentially luring him away from his beloved 'I'm A Celebrity' franchise.

According to an industry source, Robert's value has skyrocketed since his win on DWTS, and he's now in a league of his own. American shows are reportedly offering around $3 million to secure his talent. However, the insider hints at a dilemma: while these offers are tempting, Irwin feels a strong connection to the 'I'm A Celebrity' team, who are willing to accommodate his busy schedule.

And this is where it gets interesting. Despite the lucrative offers, Robert might choose to stay loyal to the show that made him a household name. He's expressed his love for the franchise and the possibility of returning. But with the US market knocking on his door, will he stay or will he go?

The recent Instagram video of Robert showing off his DWTS trophy to the animals at Australia Zoo, including a cockatoo, a snake, and a koala, only adds to the intrigue. His sister Bindi, also a DWTS champion, and his mother Terri, proudly commented on the post, showcasing the family's support and joy.

As Robert prepares to host the 12th season of 'I'm A Celebrity' with Julia Morris, starting January 18th, the question remains: will he continue to grace our screens on this beloved show, or will he venture into uncharted American waters?

Comment below: Do you think Robert Irwin should stay loyal to 'I'm A Celebrity' or explore new opportunities in the US?