Rob Mills' Howqua River Lodge: A Nature-Embracing Family Retreat (2026)

When it comes to creating a harmonious blend of architecture and nature, few can match the vision and execution of architect Rob Mills. His masterpiece, the Howqua River Lodge, is a testament to his ambition and a celebration of the Australian landscape.

In this article, we delve into the story behind this extraordinary residence, exploring how Mills crafted a space that is both a haven for his family and a stunning example of sustainable design.

The Vision

Rob Mills' initial concept for the lodge was simple: a humble shack nestled in nature. However, as his vision evolved, so did the scale and sophistication of the project. He wanted to create a space that offered a 'pure experience,' where the beauty of the natural surroundings took center stage.

Embracing the Landscape

The lodge's design is a response to its unique environment. As you move through the surrounding mountains, the flora transforms dramatically, from lush rainforests to slopes of eucalyptus and manna gums. This inspired the use of dark spotted gum planks, a nod to the region's timber industry, to envelop the living spaces.

"The timber underpins much of Australia's timber industry, and it was a natural choice for the lodge's interior," Mills adds.

A Symphony of Pavilions

The home is conceived as three interconnected pavilions, each serving a distinct purpose. The southern pavilions house bedrooms and a rumpus room, while the northern pavilion is an open-plan living space, with glass walls offering panoramic views. These pavilions are connected by glazed corridors, allowing natural light and fresh air to flow freely.

"The pavilions create a sense of intimacy while still offering a connection to the outdoors. It's a unique way to experience the landscape," Mills reflects.

Sustainable Luxury

Mills' attention to detail extends to the lodge's materials and systems. The use of hardwood timbers, stone, and bagged rendering creates a durable and aesthetically pleasing palette. The pressed metal roofs are both stylish and practical, offering superior performance compared to corrugated iron.

Inside, the glossy timber ceilings and matte floors create a warm and immersive atmosphere. The lodge operates entirely off-grid, powered by solar energy and utilizing harvested rainwater for drinking and bathing. A heat recovery ventilation system ensures comfort while minimizing energy consumption.

"We wanted to create a sustainable haven, where we could enjoy the beauty of nature without compromising on comfort or style," Mills shares.

A Place for Connection

While the lodge is a masterpiece of design and sustainability, Mills emphasizes its purpose as a gathering place for family and friends. The standout pieces of furniture, like the 'most comfortable couch in the world,' and the stunning vintage Cassina chairs, add a touch of luxury and personality.

"It's a special experience. I recently spent two weeks there, and I didn't want to leave. It's a place where memories are made," Mills says with a smile.

Final Thoughts

The Howqua River Lodge is a testament to the power of architecture to enhance and celebrate nature. Mills' attention to detail, from the choice of materials to the layout of the pavilions, creates a harmonious and immersive experience. It's a space that invites reflection and connection, a true sanctuary in the heart of the Australian Alps.