RJ Decker Trailer: Disgraced Photographer Becomes Private Eye in South Florida (2026)

Get ready to dive into a world of intrigue, redemption, and jaw-dropping twists—because RJ Decker is coming, and it’s about to shake up your watchlist. Disney has just dropped the trailer for this highly anticipated original drama series, and it’s already sparking conversations. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a disgraced ex-con turned private investigator really find redemption in a place as chaotic as South Florida? Let’s break it down.

Written by the brilliant Rob Doherty (known for Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker follows the titular character, a former newspaper photographer with a checkered past, as he navigates a second chance in life—and crime. South Florida serves as the vibrant, crime-ridden backdrop for his new career as a private investigator. But this isn’t your typical detective story. Decker’s cases range from the mildly peculiar to the downright bizarre, and he’s got an unconventional team backing him up: his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a mysterious benefactor from his past. Is she his savior or his downfall? This is the part most people will miss—the blurred lines between ally and enemy that could send Decker right back to prison.

The cast is stellar, with Scott Speedman leading as RJ Decker, joined by Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreau, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as the enigmatic Catherine Delacroix. Inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel Double Whammy, the series is produced by 20th Television, with Doherty at the helm as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Hiaasen himself, along with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and director Paul McGuigan, round out the powerhouse team behind the scenes.

Mark your calendars: RJ Decker premieres on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. But here’s the kicker: international Disney+ release details are still under wraps. Given 20th Television’s global reach, it’s likely the show will make its way worldwide—just probably not right away. And this is where the debate heats up: will RJ Decker live up to the hype, or will it get lost in the sea of streaming content? Let’s discuss—are you tuning in, or is this one a pass for you? Drop your thoughts in the comments!