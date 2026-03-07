RJ Barrett's Season-High 29 Points Leads Raptors to 134-117 Win Over Hawks | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Raptors soar past the Hawks in a high-scoring affair, thanks to a stellar performance by RJ Barrett! In a thrilling NBA encounter, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 134-117, with Barrett leading the charge.

But here's the standout performance: Barrett, the young star, showcased his immense talent, pouring in a season-best 29 points. And he wasn't alone in his heroics; Brandon Ingram matched Barrett's tally with 29 points of his own, ensuring the Raptors' dominance. This dynamic duo set the tone for a memorable victory.

The Raptors, already leading by one after three quarters, unleashed a devastating 16-0 run at the start of the fourth, leaving the Hawks stunned. With a 123-106 lead and 7:18 on the clock, the game seemed all but over. And the Raptors' record speaks for itself: they've secured victory in 17 out of 18 games this season when leading going into the final quarter.

But the Hawks had their moments too. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson combined for 61 points, keeping the game competitive. However, Atlanta's defense, which had shone against the Knicks just a day earlier, couldn't contain the Raptors' onslaught.

And here's where it gets intriguing: The Hawks have now conceded 125+ points in their last 10 defeats. Is this a concerning trend or a mere statistical anomaly? The absence of star player Trae Young due to injury might be a factor, but it's a question worth pondering.

With this win, the Raptors extended their winning streak against the Hawks to five games. The teams will meet again on Monday, and the stage is set for another potential thriller. Will the Hawks bounce back, or will the Raptors continue their dominance? The NBA world awaits with bated breath!

Controversy alert: Some might argue that the Raptors' success is a result of an easy schedule. But is that a fair assessment? Share your thoughts in the comments below!