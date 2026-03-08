Rivian Launches New Apple Watch App: Control Your EV from Your Wrist! (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the world of electric vehicles! Apple is gearing up to revolutionize how we interact with our cars, and Rivian is at the forefront of this exciting development. But here's where it gets controversial... While Apple's Car Key feature has been a game-changer for many car owners, offering the convenience of unlocking and starting their vehicles with an iPhone or Apple Watch, some car manufacturers have taken a different approach. Tesla, for instance, has its own proprietary mobile app for vehicle locking and unlocking. Now, Rivian is set to be the next brand to introduce a vehicle-related application for the Apple Watch, with added functionality. But wait, there's a twist! Older Rivian vehicles, namely those from the 2021 through 2024 model years, will support locking and unlocking via the automaker's Apple Watch app, while newer models can already be unlocked via Apple's digital Car Key feature. So, what's the catch? Well, it's all about the details. As noted by 9to5mac, the planned Apple Watch application is expected to support capabilities such as cabin temperature and window adjustment. It will also let Rivian users sound the alarm or set a charging target, right from their wrist. But here's the part most people miss... While Apple's Car Key feature has been a game-changer for many car owners, offering the convenience of unlocking and starting their vehicles with an iPhone or Apple Watch, some car manufacturers have taken a different approach. So, what do you think? Is Apple's approach the way to go, or do you prefer the proprietary mobile apps offered by some car manufacturers? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

