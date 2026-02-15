Riverton Music to close location over tariff, inflation concerns (2026)

A local music store's future is uncertain as it faces the harsh reality of tariffs and inflation. Riverton Music, a beloved Utah institution, is closing one of its locations due to rising costs and supply chain issues.

Kevin Rindlisbacher, the owner of Riverton Music, shared his concerns during a recent interview. He explained that the decision to close the West Jordan store was a result of the challenges his family-run business is facing in an unpredictable market. "It's becoming increasingly difficult to stock and sell enough products to justify keeping the store open," he said.

But here's where it gets controversial... Tariffs have had a significant impact on the music industry, with manufacturing costs skyrocketing in Asia, where a majority of musical instruments are produced. Rindlisbacher highlighted how the price of instruments has surged, with some products doubling or even tripling in cost within a short period. "It's a struggle to pass on these increased costs to customers while also ensuring our business remains viable," he added.

And this is the part most people miss... The tariff bill for importing musical instruments has become a hefty burden. Rindlisbacher shared an eye-opening example: "A tariff that used to cost me a few thousand dollars now amounts to tens of thousands. It's simply unsustainable to absorb these costs and stay in business."

The past year has been a rollercoaster for Rindlisbacher and his family. He expressed his frustration, stating, "I've been in this business for over four decades, and I've never witnessed such rapid and drastic price increases. It's a challenge to keep up with rising utility and rent costs while also ensuring our employees earn a livable wage."

Rindlisbacher's emotions ran deep as he reflected on the current environment. "I used to feel like we had some control over our destiny, but now, it's all about uncertainty. We're navigating uncharted waters, and it's scary not knowing what the future holds."

He emphasized his commitment to his customers, employees, and vendors, hoping that the remaining two stores in Sandy and Clearfield can weather the storm. Rindlisbacher's message is clear: "I'm holding out hope that common sense will prevail, and we'll see some stability soon."

