River Island Closes 18 More UK Stores: What’s Next for the High Street Giant? (2026)

The heart of the UK's high street struggles continues to beat weaker, as major retail chains announce closures that shake consumer confidence and reshape shopping habits. But here's where it gets controversial: one of the country's most prominent fashion retailers, River Island, plans to shut down 18 additional stores by the end of January 2026, marking yet another chapter in the ongoing decline of traditional brick-and-mortar shopping. This comes after they had already closed nine outlets on January 18, with another six closing just days later on January 24, and yet another set scheduled to shut on January 31. The closure targets will be followed by 12 more store closures planned for the end of the month, each a sign of the evolving retail landscape.

Like many of its counterparts, River Island attributes these closures to shifting consumer behaviors—where shoppers increasingly prefer online shopping—and escalating operational costs. According to River Island's CEO, Ben Lewis, although the brand remains a beloved name in UK fashion, the current number and locations of their stores no longer align with their customer base’s needs. Last year proved to be particularly challenging for River Island: in August, the company narrowly sidestepped bankruptcy by implementing a restructuring plan designed to recover from a staggering pre-tax loss of £124.3 million and a significant cash flow problem.

Looking ahead, River Island is doubling down on its digital strategy. The company is prioritizing online growth, aiming to offset declining physical store visits, often described as 'footfall,' by shifting its focus to a more streamlined, profitable store model complemented by a robust digital presence. Their plan includes closing 33 UK stores altogether, reducing rent expenses at 71 locations, and leveraging approximately £40 million in funding to boost profitability through 2028.

Financially, the retailer faces serious challenges, with predictions of a £43 million cash deficit by September 2025. These financial hurdles stem from soaring energy prices, inflationary pressures, and stiff competition from fast-fashion giants like Shein, whose cheap, rapid-turnover clothing continues to attract the budget-conscious shopper. CEO Ben Lewis emphasizes that the company’s long-term strategy involves a leaner shop estate paired with an expanded online offering—an approach many industry insiders believe is essential for survival in today’s retail climate.

Lewis also expressed optimism about the company’s future: "We have a well-defined transformation plan aimed at ensuring our sustainability and growth in the years to come. Recent improvements to our fashion lines and shopping experience are beginning to show results, and this restructuring is a crucial step in aligning our store portfolio with customer needs. We appreciate the support and cooperation of our suppliers and landlords during this period of transition."

Meanwhile, the company’s internal changes reflect broader cost-cutting measures: in the past year, around 110 jobs out of approximately 950 at the head office were cut, saving roughly £8.5 million—a clear sign of efforts to tighten their financial belt.

Some of the store closures announced at the end of last year already have taken effect, with locations in Brighton, Edinburgh, Great Yarmouth, and Stockton-on-Tees shutting their doors. The following is a complete list of the stores that will close throughout January 2026, highlighting the widespread impact of retail restructurings across the UK:

Aylesbury (January 18) Birstall Shopping Park, Leeds (January 18) Burton-upon-Trent (January 18) Lisburn (January 18) Perth (January 18) Surrey Quays (January 18) Sutton Coldfield (January 18) Taunton (January 18) Wrexham (January 18) Bangor Bloomfield (January 24) Cumbernauld (January 24) Hartlepool (January 24) Kilmarnock (January 24) Northwich (January 24) St Helens (January 24) Altrincham (January 26) Barnstaple (January 31) Beckton (January 31) Didcot (January 31) Falkirk (January 31) Gloucester (January 31) Grimsby (January 31) Hanley (January 31) Hereford (January 31) Kirkcaldy (January 31) Oxford (January 31) Poole (January 31) Rochdale (January 31)

And this raises an important question for both industry insiders and consumers alike: Is physical retail truly dying, or is this a phase of necessary adaptation? Are store closures inevitable, or do they signal the beginning of a broader transformation in how we shop? Share your thoughts—are you seeing these trends in your own city, and how do you feel about the future of shopping?