Rita Wilson's Bathroom Secret: How She and Tom Hanks Keep the Spark Alive (2026)

Rita Wilson's secret to a happy 38-year marriage with Tom Hanks is a shared bathroom, but it's not just about the space itself. It's about the rituals and the quality time spent together in that space. In an interview with People, Rita reveals that the bathroom is a place where they 'download everything' and 'laugh about what you're doing in the mornings'. This shared morning and evening routine is a key part of their relationship, allowing them to connect and communicate effectively. But how can you replicate this in your own home? The answer lies in clever bathroom storage solutions. By keeping the space organized and free from chaos, you can create a peaceful environment that facilitates a harmonious relationship. The key is to invest in good storage, whether it's drawers, cupboards, or shelves. This not only helps to keep toiletries, towels, and everyday essentials hidden away, but it also makes the room feel calmer and more organized. One clever storage solution is the Katy Pedestal Sink Organizer, which provides two deep shelves and extra hanging space for washcloths and hand towels. It can hold up to 10lbs of bathroom clutter, making it a practical and stylish addition to any bathroom. For those with pedestal sinks, this organizer is a game-changer. Another great option is the 3-Pack Seagrass Storage Baskets from H&M. These baskets are soft and chic, perfect for tucking under a cabinet or leaving out on the shelves. They provide a stylish way to store toiletries and other essentials. If you need more storage space, the Modern Overhang Bathroom Shelf from West Elm is a great choice. This triple shelf design is available in classic brass, matte black, or chrome, and it's perfect for displaying towels and other bathroom essentials. For those who want a bit more closed storage, the Willa Arlo™ Interiors Brodnax Vanity is a great option. It features two drawers for essentials you don't want on display and a shelf below for pretty baskets. And for those who love a bit of industrial chic, the Mercer Train Rack from Pottery Barn is a stylish way to store towels. It has a top rack for rolled-up towels or baskets and a hanging bar for your shower towel. In conclusion, Rita Wilson's secret to a happy marriage is a shared bathroom with clever storage solutions. By creating a peaceful and organized space, you can replicate this successful ritual in your own home and strengthen your relationship with your partner.