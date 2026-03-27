Rising Red Squirrels & Pine Martins in Ireland: What the Snapshot Europe Cameras Reveal (2026)

A recent study, utilizing remote cameras to capture wildlife, reveals a fascinating shift in Ireland's ecosystem. The findings indicate a surge in the population of native red squirrels and pine martens, while the invasive Sika deer population remains prevalent. This research, part of the Snapshot Europe initiative, employed 175 remote cameras across various locations, resulting in over half a million images. The study sites included Wild Nephin National Park, Slieve Bloom, Moore Hall, Glengarriff, Connemara National Park, Killarney National Park, Uragh Wood Nature Reserve, the Dingle Peninsula, and Wicklow. Dr. Adam Smith, from the UCD Laboratory of Wildlife Ecology and Behaviour, highlights the importance of monitoring wildlife to inform conservation and management efforts. The project aims to classify data on species distribution, abundance, and habitat preferences, which is crucial for biodiversity improvement. Dr. Smith emphasizes the need to manage deer populations sustainably, especially with the climate goals and forest requirements in mind. The study also noted an increase in native species, with the pine marten, a small and elusive carnivore, showing a positive conservation status. This improvement is attributed to increased protection and expanded range distribution over the past decades. The red squirrel, a native species once in competition with invasive grey squirrels, is also making a comeback. Dr. Smith explains that the predator-prey relationship between these species is an essential aspect of their coexistence. However, the study also revealed challenges in capturing sightings of other native species like stoats and hedgehogs due to their smaller size and elusiveness. The findings encourage further research and conservation efforts to protect and understand these native species.