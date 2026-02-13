Rising Psychotic Disorders in Young Canadians: What's Behind the Trend? (2026)

Here’s a startling fact: younger Canadians are being diagnosed with psychotic disorders at an alarming rate, and the trend is only growing. But here's where it gets controversial—while some experts attribute this rise to better detection and healthcare, others argue it’s a sign of deeper societal shifts affecting mental health. A groundbreaking study tracking over 12 million individuals born between 1960 and 2005 reveals that those born in the 1980s and later are significantly more likely to receive a psychotic disorder diagnosis, such as schizophrenia, compared to earlier generations. For instance, individuals born between 2000 and 2004 faced a staggering 70% higher diagnosis rate than those born in 1975-1979. By age 30, the total number of diagnoses had surged by 37.5% for the 1990-1994 cohort compared to their 1975-1979 counterparts.

Psychotic disorders aren’t just diagnoses—they’re life-altering conditions that impact mental and physical health, education, careers, and relationships. And this is the part most people miss: while improved healthcare might explain some of the increase, the study raises urgent questions about generational exposure to risk factors like early substance use and older parental age. What’s driving this trend? Dr. Daniel Myran, a leading researcher, admits there’s no single answer, but understanding it is crucial for prevention and early intervention.

Key findings paint a clearer picture: the diagnosis rate for 14- to 20-year-olds soared by 60%, from 62.5 to 99.7 per 100,000 individuals. Schizophrenia diagnoses alone were 70% higher for those born in 2000-2004 compared to 1975-1979. By age 20, diagnoses were 74.1% higher for the 1990-1994 cohort, and by 30, they were 37.5% higher. Dr. Marco Solmi notes that while rates remain low, international studies echo this rise, particularly linking it to substance use—but this study is the first to focus on North American birth cohorts.

Here’s the bold question: Are we witnessing a mental health crisis fueled by modern lifestyle changes, or is this simply a byproduct of better medical awareness? The study’s limitations, such as excluding those who didn’t seek treatment, remind us that the full scope of the issue may still be hidden. Published in the CMAJ, this research challenges us to rethink how we address mental health across generations.

Now, we want to hear from you: Do you think societal changes are contributing to this rise, or is it primarily a matter of improved diagnosis? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation that could shape how we tackle mental health in the future.