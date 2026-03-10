Rishi Sunak & David Lammy: AI, UK-India Relations, and a Shared Heritage (2026)

A powerful moment unfolded as UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took center stage at the British High Commission in New Delhi. Their conversation, laced with humor and a shared heritage, delved into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and the unique bond between the UK and India.

Lammy, with a proud declaration, introduced Sunak as not just a great leader of the UK but also a proud son of India. Sunak, with a playful twist, corrected him as a 'son-in-law', a remark that brought laughter and a sense of camaraderie to the event.

But here's where it gets interesting: Lammy, with a hint of emotion, revealed his own Indian heritage, tracing his roots back to Calcutta through his great-grandmother. He emphasized the power of their friendship, transcending political differences, and their shared vision for the UK and the world.

"We may be on opposing sides politically, but we can unite for a greater cause. Our friendship has allowed us to work together on critical issues, like prostate cancer, and I'm grateful for that cross-party collaboration," Lammy said.

And this is the part most people miss: Sunak's passion for AI. He organized the first global AI Summit at Bletchley Park, a move that Lammy wanted to understand better. Sunak's response was insightful, highlighting the need for a global forum to discuss AI's impact and ensure its evolution benefits humanity.

"AI is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace. We must ensure its safety and progress go hand in hand. Public trust is key, especially in the public sector, where citizens experience its benefits directly," Sunak emphasized.

Sunak's words resonated with India's unique position in the global AI narrative. He praised India's digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystem, and public optimism towards AI. With systems like Aadhaar, UPI, and Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, India is poised to deliver AI-powered services to its massive population.

"India's culture of frugal innovation is a game-changer. It allows us to achieve ambitious goals at lower costs, and that's why nearly nine out of ten Indians remain optimistic about AI's potential," Sunak added.

In a powerful conclusion, Sunak highlighted India's rising stature in the global AI landscape, citing Stanford University's ranking where India has surpassed the UK.

In a powerful conclusion, Sunak highlighted India's rising stature in the global AI landscape, citing Stanford University's ranking where India has surpassed the UK.