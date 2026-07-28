Rishabh Pant's Secret Practice Blitz: 95 Off 30 Balls! Can He Turn LSG's Season Around? (2026)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in a tough spot in the IPL 2026, with just two wins in nine matches and a place at the bottom of the table. Despite this, head coach Justin Langer is standing by captain Rishabh Pant, who has faced scrutiny for his form and decision-making. Langer's defense of Pant is rooted in a glimpse of his potential, revealed during a recent practice game.

During a practice match, Pant showcased his prowess, scoring 95 runs off just 30 balls. This performance, according to Langer, was a clear indication of Pant's ability and his potential to turn things around for LSG. Langer emphasized that Pant is a skilled player, citing his success in Test cricket at number five. He believes that Pant's leadership and selflessness, such as moving down the batting order to allow Nicholas Pooran to bat higher, are qualities that will benefit the team.

Langer also addressed the financial aspect of Pant's performance, dismissing the idea that his record price tag is affecting his game. He acknowledged the pressure that comes with being a captain and the challenges of leadership. Despite the team's struggles, Langer remains optimistic, stating that Pant is working hard and is not far off from rediscovering his best form.

Pant himself admitted that LSG left runs on the table after a strong start, suggesting that they were short by 10-15 runs. He also acknowledged the need for good fortune and more effort from the team to turn their fortunes around. With playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the pressure is on Pant to translate his practice brilliance into match-winning performances, and Langer is confident that he will rise to the challenge.

In my opinion, Langer's support for Pant is a strategic move, aiming to boost the captain's morale and confidence. It's a testament to the coach's belief in Pant's abilities and his understanding of the pressures that come with leadership. While the team's performance has been disappointing, Langer's faith in Pant could be the catalyst for a much-needed turnaround.