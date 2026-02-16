Imagine this: a single moment of celebration turns into a game-changing blunder. That’s exactly what happened when Riq Woolen’s taunting penalty set the stage for Puka Nacua’s clutch touchdown. Here’s how it all went down: The Rams were punting after Woolen broke up a pass intended for Nacua on third-and-12, but instead of walking away, Woolen decided to celebrate in Matthew Stafford’s face, following him off the field to shout at the Rams sideline. And this is the part most people miss—that split-second decision cost his team dearly. Officials swiftly flagged Woolen for taunting, tacking on a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down for the Rams. Stafford didn’t hesitate, targeting Woolen on the very next play as he tried to cover Nacua. The result? A 34-yard touchdown that kept the Rams alive, narrowing the score to 31-27 with just 2:06 left in the third quarter. But here’s where it gets controversial—was Woolen’s taunt a momentary lapse in judgment or a reflection of a deeper issue with sportsmanship in high-stakes games? After the play, Nick Emmanwori exchanged words with Woolen on the sideline, adding another layer of tension to the moment. Both teams had already traded two touchdowns each in the third quarter, making this penalty and subsequent score a pivotal turning point. What do you think? Was Woolen’s celebration justified, or did he let his emotions cost his team? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!
Riq Woolen's Costly Mistake: Taunting Penalty Leads to Puka Nacua's TD | Rams vs Seahawks (2026)
