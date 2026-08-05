Ringo Starr's 2 Beatles Songs: A Deep Dive into His Musical Contributions (2026)

In the annals of music history, few bands have left as indelible a mark as The Beatles. Among the myriad of songs they crafted, only two bear the name of Ringo Starr, the band's drummer and, surprisingly, its least recognized songwriter. This article delves into the stories behind these two songs, offering a unique perspective on Starr's creative journey and the band's dynamics. Personally, I find it fascinating how Starr's songwriting evolved during a turbulent period in the band's history, and I believe these songs provide a window into his inner world and the band's internal struggles.

'Don't Pass Me By'

One of Starr's earliest self-penned songs, 'Don't Pass Me By' is a testament to his early songwriting prowess. He composed it in 1963, but it wasn't until 1968, after a brief hiatus from the band, that The Beatles finally recorded it. Starr's decision to write this song during a time of personal turmoil speaks volumes about his resilience and creativity. In my opinion, this song is a reflection of Starr's desire to express himself and find solace in music during a challenging period. The lyrics, with their gentle plea for understanding and acceptance, resonate with anyone who has ever felt like an outsider.

What makes this song particularly intriguing is the contrast between its lighthearted melody and its profound message. Starr's ability to weave a story of personal struggle into a catchy tune is a testament to his skill as a songwriter. The fact that he was also taking on lead vocals for the first time adds to the song's significance, marking a new chapter in his role within the band.

'Octopus's Garden'

The last song Starr wrote for The Beatles, 'Octopus's Garden', is a whimsical and deeply personal composition. He wrote it during a particularly turbulent time for the band, when relationships had deteriorated and the group felt like it had lost its magic. Starr's decision to channel his feelings into a song about an octopus's garden is a fascinating one. It reflects his desire to escape the chaos and find solace in a world of his own creation.

What many people don't realize is that this song is a reflection of Starr's own feelings of isolation and longing. The lyrics, with their playful imagery of an octopus arranging a garden, are a metaphor for his desire to create a safe haven in the midst of turmoil. The fact that he was vacationing with Peter Sellers at the time adds a layer of intrigue to the song's origins, suggesting that the idea for the song came from a shared experience and a mutual appreciation for the sea.

Starr's Songwriting Legacy

While Starr only wrote two songs for The Beatles, his contributions are significant. His songs, 'Don't Pass Me By' and 'Octopus's Garden', are not just products of his creativity but also reflections of his personal experiences and emotions. They provide a unique insight into the band's dynamics and Starr's role within it.

In my opinion, Starr's songwriting is a testament to his resilience and creativity. He was able to channel his feelings of isolation and longing into songs that not only entertained but also resonated with listeners. His songs are a reminder that even in the midst of chaos, there is always room for beauty and reflection. The fact that he was able to create such powerful music during a challenging period in his life is a testament to his strength and talent.

The First-Ever McCartney-Starr Duet

The recent announcement of a McCartney-Starr duet, 'Home to Us', is a significant moment in the history of The Beatles. It marks the first time the former bandmates have recorded a duet together in over fifty years, and it is a testament to their enduring friendship and mutual respect.

From my perspective, this duet is a celebration of the band's legacy and a reminder of the power of music to bring people together. It is a testament to the fact that even after all these years, the bond between McCartney and Starr remains strong. The song's lyrics, reflecting on growing up in Liverpool, are a reminder of the shared experiences and memories that have shaped their lives and careers.

In conclusion, Ringo Starr's songwriting contributions to The Beatles are a fascinating and often overlooked aspect of the band's legacy. His songs, 'Don't Pass Me By' and 'Octopus's Garden', are not just products of his creativity but also reflections of his personal experiences and emotions. They provide a unique insight into the band's dynamics and Starr's role within it. As we reflect on the band's enduring impact, it is clear that Starr's songs are a testament to his resilience, creativity, and enduring spirit.