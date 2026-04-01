When it comes to star-studded events, few can rival the excitement of an SNL after-party, especially when it brings together icons like Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, and the entire Stranger Things cast. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a rare joint appearance, turning heads as they arrived and exited the party together, wrapped up in cozy winter gear. And this is the part most people miss—Rihanna has been A$AP Rocky’s rock all week, supporting him tirelessly during the promo for his new album, including a standout appearance at his album release party. The dynamic duo wasn’t the only highlight, though. The guest list was a who’s who of Hollywood, featuring Stranger Things favorites like Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, and Gaten Matarazzo, alongside rising stars like Marcello Hernandez and Sabrina Carpenter. But here’s the controversial part: Is Rihanna’s consistent support for A$AP Rocky a sign of their unbreakable bond, or is it just another example of celebrity couples leveraging each other’s fame? Let’s dive into the full guest list and the night’s highlights, and you tell us what you think in the comments. Click through to see who else made the cut and join the conversation—because when it comes to celebrity dynamics, there’s always more than meets the eye.
Rihanna, Stranger Things Stars, and More: Inside the Star-Studded SNL After Party (2026)
References
- https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/nation-world/how-much-alex-honnold-paid-climb-taipei-101-skyscraper/507-1daf4012-593c-4898-87d8-6661103f43ff
- https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikestunson/2026/01/28/bruce-springsteen-becomes-latest-billionaire-blasting-ice-and-pretti-killing/
- https://gizmodo.com/star-trek-starfleet-academy-holly-hunter-chairs-2000710852
- https://variety.com/2026/film/markets-festivals/channing-tatum-josephine-nuisance-bear-sundance-grand-jury-winners-1236645887/
- https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/batman-movie-the-brave-and-the-bold-writer-1236480344/
- https://www.justjared.com/2026/01/18/rihanna-sabrina-carpenter-stranger-things-cast-attend-snl-after-party-with-finn-wolfhard-aap-rocky-full-guest-list/2/
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