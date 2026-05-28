RideLondon Cycling Event Paused Indefinitely: What's Next for Cyclists? (2026)

The beloved cycling event RideLondon is facing an uncertain future, leaving enthusiasts heartbroken. But why?

Organisers have announced that RideLondon, a cycling extravaganza that has attracted 500,000 participants and raised a staggering £85 million for charity since its inception in 2013, is being put on hold indefinitely. This decision comes after a thorough review of the event's operational and financial aspects.

While the news may disappoint many, the organisers assure that the event's impact will endure. They highlight the event's legacy in encouraging a new generation of riders and the substantial funds raised for charitable causes.

However, the future of this iconic event is now a topic of debate. And here's where it gets controversial: the organisers' focus has shifted to broadening access to cycling and promoting active travel, which could mean a reimagined RideLondon or something entirely new.

So, what does this pause mean for the cycling community? Is it a necessary evolution or a disappointing departure from tradition? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss the future of cycling events!