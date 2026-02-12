Rico Verhoeven's Potential Move to UFC: What Happened? (2026)

Imagine the UFC landing one of the most dominant kickboxers in history for their Paramount debut. It would’ve been a game-changer—but it didn’t happen. The UFC tried and failed to sign Rico Verhoeven, the legendary heavyweight kickboxer, for their UFC 324 card on January 24th. This revelation came to light during a recent antitrust lawsuit against the promotion, where UFC executive Hunter Campbell spilled the beans. But here’s where it gets controversial: Verhoeven reportedly wanted over a million dollars and ultimately chose to pursue boxing instead. Was the UFC’s offer too low, or did Verhoeven simply have bigger plans? Let’s dive into the details.

During testimony in the Nevada Federal District Court, Judge Richard Boulware questioned Campbell about the UFC’s efforts to compete with other promotions for top talent. Campbell revealed two notable instances. The first involved a ‘Polish fighter’ (likely Roberto Soldic) from KSW. Campbell was confident Soldic would join the UFC and even penciled him into a card. However, Soldic surprised everyone by signing elsewhere, forcing Campbell to revamp the lineup. And this is the part most people miss: the UFC’s aggressive pursuit of talent isn’t always successful, even with their massive influence.

The second, more high-profile case was Rico Verhoeven. With a staggering 66-10 kickboxing record, Verhoeven is widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight kickboxer of his era. In November, he announced his departure from GLORY Kickboxing to explore MMA, sparking rumors of a UFC move. Yet, despite the UFC’s interest, Verhoeven opted for boxing instead. Why? Was it the money, the challenge, or something else entirely?

At 36, Verhoeven’s next move remains a mystery. Will he dominate the boxing ring, or is there still a chance we’ll see him in the Octagon? Here’s the burning question: Did the UFC miss their shot at a crossover superstar, or did Verhoeven make the smarter career choice? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.