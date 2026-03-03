Rico Dowdle's Future in the NFL: Will He Stay in Carolina? (2026)

Rico Dowdle's Future in the NFL: A Matter of Carries and Opportunities

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for an exciting 2026 season after securing a playoff spot this year. However, star running back Rico Dowdle's future in Charlotte remains uncertain. Dowdle, who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent, has been a key player this season, especially when his teammate, Chuba Hubbard, was sidelined with an injury in October.

During Hubbard's absence, Dowdle showcased his versatility, amassing 473 yards from scrimmage. Yet, his role and involvement in the team's gameplay have been somewhat inconsistent throughout the season. In the recent loss to the Rams, Dowdle had just five carries for nine yards, while Hubbard dominated with 13 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Dowdle's thoughts on his projected role are intriguing. He believes that his desired position as the primary running back will significantly influence his decision on where to play next season. Dowdle expressed this sentiment, stating, 'That definitely is a factor. There are options for me. I just want to be the guy who can go out there and get the bulk of the carries.'

Despite the fluctuations in his playing time, Dowdle had a productive season, finishing with 236 carries for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns. This marks his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, and he's on track to potentially achieve this feat for a third straight year, albeit with different teams. Dowdle's journey in the NFL is a testament to his resilience and determination, leaving fans and analysts alike curious about his next move.