Rick Owens Fall 2026: Deconstructing the Fog, Fierceness, and Fashion Revolution (2026)

Rick Owens' Men's Fall 2026 Collection: Fog and Fierceness

The designer's backstage interview with WWD was held on a chilly terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower, where he showcased his iconic cropped leather bomber jacket, lined with the same luxurious leather. Owens expressed his appreciation for the jacket's "deliciousness" and his perception of luxury.

His fall show was a spectacle, featuring wool jackets with leather linings and an array of innovative materials. The runway venue was enveloped in a scented fog, creating an atmosphere that was both intense and soothing. The soundtrack, composed by Ryoji Ikeda, added to the overall experience with its electronic beats. Owens' designs also included a subtle yet pointed commentary on law enforcement and current affairs.

The collection showcased a wide range of materials, from buttery deerskin chamois to Kevlar, a synthetic material known for its strength and initially used in racing tires. Owens' dedication to detailing is evident in his show notes, which spend two-thirds of their length enumerating his exceptional fabrics, integral to his industrial-inspired designs.

For the fall collection, Owens experimented with thick felt, washed alpaca, boiled wool, industrial canvas, and shaggy shearlings. He created unique pieces like jutting capelets resembling paper boats and macramé masks inspired by Cousin Itt. The collection also featured some of the sleekest outerwear, including Dracu-collared black car coats and overcoats in fluffy alpaca and padded gray nylon.

The stiff leather coats had a sinister edge with jutting back vents and harness-like clasps, reflecting a military influence. Despite initial hesitation, Owens embraced the theme, drawing inspiration from police enforcement and the current social climate. He replaced epaulettes with throat latches on the collars, creating a more abstract military stance.

The fog, a theatrical element, added mystery and danger to the show. Owens acknowledged its rock concert-like quality, stating his personal love for fog. While it may have annoyed photographers, the fog did not hinder the impressive cutting, storytelling, and non-stop fashion thrills of the collection.