Richmond Flying Squirrels vs. City EDA: Legal Battle Over Stadium Funding & VCU Baseball (2026)

A legal battle is brewing in Richmond, Virginia, and it's about to get nuttier than you'd expect! The beloved minor league baseball team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, is threatening to take the city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) to court. But why? It's a tale of funding disputes and baseball dreams.

The Conflict: Navigators Baseball, the proud owners of the Flying Squirrels, are in the midst of constructing a new stadium, CarMax Park. However, a $6.5 million disagreement has emerged, and it's not just about money. The team's parent company claims that the EDA's recent comments regarding the potential use of the stadium by Virginia Commonwealth University's (VCU) baseball team have crossed a line.

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The Twist: In a letter to the EDA, Navigators Baseball's attorney addressed the funding issue and expressed concerns over the city's stance on VCU's involvement. This dispute has the potential to impact the future of baseball in Richmond, as it involves the city's only professional baseball team and a local university's athletic program.

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And here's where it gets controversial: Should the EDA be making decisions that could affect the Flying Squirrels' home turf? Is this a fair negotiation, or is it a case of bureaucratic red tape hindering the city's sporting aspirations?

For more details on this developing story, click the link to Richmond BizSense and stay tuned for updates. As the saying goes, 'You can't make everybody happy, but you can make everybody mad.' Will this legal threat lead to a home run or a strikeout? Share your thoughts below!

Richmond Flying Squirrels vs. City EDA: Legal Battle Over Stadium Funding & VCU Baseball (2026)

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