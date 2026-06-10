Richmond Elementary Principal Stacy Eto-Tharp on Indefinite Leave: What We Know (2026)

The Unseen Ripples: When a Principal's Leave Shakes a School Community

It’s a situation that, on the surface, might seem like a simple personnel matter, but the recent announcement that Richmond Elementary School’s principal, Stacy Eto-Tharp, has been placed on indefinite leave by Portland Public Schools (PPS) sends a far more complex message. Personally, I think these kinds of announcements, while often cloaked in the necessity of privacy, can inadvertently create a vacuum of trust and understanding within a school community, especially when the reasons remain so opaque.

The district’s communication, or rather the lack thereof, is particularly telling. A brief email to parents, followed by a Saturday message from Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong, offered little beyond a reiteration of the need for discretion. "Out of respect for everyone involved, there are limits to what can be shared," Armstrong stated, a sentiment that, while understandable from a legal and HR standpoint, often feels like a wall to a community hungry for clarity. What many people don't realize is that in a tight-knit school environment, where parents and staff are deeply invested, this kind of silence can breed speculation and anxiety far more damaging than the truth might be.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the immediate response from the Richmond Parent Teacher Association. Their letter to the School Board highlighted a critical point: the distinction between a personal leave and a district-initiated action. This isn't just about gossip; it's about how a community mobilizes, supports its remaining staff, and plans for the future. In my opinion, the PTA's plea for transparency, even while acknowledging the need for confidentiality, is a testament to the inherent desire for informed engagement that drives active parent involvement. When that engagement is met with a curtain of silence, it’s natural for trust to erode.

Stepping into the interim role is Joe Galati, a former principal from Llewelyn Elementary. While this is a necessary measure to ensure continuity, it underscores the disruption caused by Eto-Tharp’s sudden absence. Parents have spoken of her as a stabilizing force, especially given Richmond’s history of principal turnover. This is a detail that I find especially interesting. A leader who was explicitly brought in to foster stability, and who herself expressed a commitment to long-term presence, is now gone. What this really suggests is the fragility of institutional memory and the profound impact a consistent, dedicated leader can have on a school's ethos and operational rhythm.

Eto-Tharp’s own words to The Oregonian in 2023, about her Japanese American heritage informing her leadership at a school with a Japanese language immersion program, add another layer of poignancy. She spoke of being "excited about what we can accomplish having some more stability and a sense of unity." This vision, so clearly articulated, now hangs in the balance. From my perspective, it’s a stark reminder that leadership is not just about management; it’s about vision, cultural connection, and the promise of a shared future. The abrupt departure, without explanation, leaves that vision in limbo and raises a deeper question: what are the systemic factors within PPS that might lead to such a sudden disruption, and how can they be addressed to prevent further erosion of community confidence?

Ultimately, this situation at Richmond Elementary is a microcosm of a larger challenge in public education: balancing the necessary privacy of personnel matters with the fundamental need for transparency and trust within the communities schools serve. The silence, while legally expedient, can speak volumes, and often, it’s not the message anyone intended to send. It leaves one wondering what truly lies beneath the surface and how the district will work to rebuild the confidence that a lack of clear communication can so easily dismantle.