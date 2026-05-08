Richard Sherman's Bold Prediction: Seahawks to Win NFC! | NFL Playoffs Preview (2026)

Richard Sherman Sparks Debate: Can the Seahawks Win it All? 🏈

The Seattle Seahawks have secured a top spot in the NFL's NFC conference, earning a well-deserved break before the playoffs. But as they eagerly await their first playoff game, former star cornerback Richard Sherman has some strong opinions about his old team's chances.

Sherman boldly claims that the Seahawks have what it takes to emerge as the NFC champions, primarily due to their formidable defense. But here's where it gets controversial: he specifically mentions that they'd rather avoid the Rams in the divisional round, hoping for a later matchup. Instead, he suggests that a win for San Francisco against Philadelphia would be preferable.

Sherman's praise for the Seahawks' defense is high, especially after their performance against the 49ers. He highlights their speed, aggression, and overall solid play. But the real question mark, according to Sherman, is quarterback Sam Darnold.

Can Darnold rise to the occasion and shake off his past struggles? Sherman believes that if Darnold can perform consistently at a high level, the Seahawks could be Super Bowl contenders. He points to Darnold's performance in the final drive against the Rams as a sign of hope, giving the team and fans confidence in clutch situations.

Former NFL coach Bruce Arians agrees, emphasizing that Darnold's recent form and the team's running game could be the keys to success. With the support of the 12th man in Seattle, they might just have what it takes to go all the way.

But what do you think? Is Sherman's assessment on point, or is he missing something? Are the Seahawks destined for glory, or will their quarterback's performance be their downfall? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!