Richard Roxburgh, Damon Herriman & Toby Schmitz in 'Art' Play | Friendship, Art & Male Loneliness (2026)

Get ready to laugh, cringe, and maybe even question your own friendships—because the 'wickedly funny' play Art is back, and it’s stirring up more than just paint. But here’s where it gets controversial: What if a simple white canvas could tear apart a decades-long friendship? That’s the explosive question at the heart of Yasmina Reza’s 1994 satire, now reimagined in a new Australian production starring Richard Roxburgh, Damon Herriman, and Toby Schmitz. When Marc (Roxburgh) confronts his friend Serge (Herriman) over a €160,000 all-white painting, the result is a fiery debate that threatens to unravel their bond—and leaves us wondering: What does art really mean? And this is the part most people miss: it’s not about the painting at all. It’s about the cracks in their friendship, the power dynamics, and the uncomfortable truth that change can break even the strongest of bonds. Bold claim? Maybe. But as Roxburgh puts it, Art is ‘a beautifully wrought interrogation of what happens when somebody changes.’

This isn’t just any revival. Directed by Lee Lewis and translated by Christopher Hampton, the production brings together three real-life friends who’ve known each other for decades. Roxburgh and Schmitz last shared the stage in The Present (2015), while Herriman and Roxburgh go way back to Rake (2010). Their off-stage trust is what makes their on-stage cruelty so believable—and so heartbreaking. ‘You can’t act without trust,’ Schmitz notes. ‘If you have years of it, it’s a great starting point for letting your characters wound each other.’ But here’s the kicker: What if their characters’ wounds hit a little too close to home? Roxburgh jokes that he’d be ‘devastated’ if his friends didn’t like the play—but only if they tell him a decade later. ‘Maybe a decade later,’ he quips. ‘Then they can say, “You know that play you were in? I just didn’t get it.”’

The play’s exploration of male friendship feels especially timely in the midst of the so-called ‘male loneliness epidemic.’ According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, men aged 55–64 experienced higher levels of social isolation in 2023 than women. Controversial question: Is technology to blame? Roxburgh thinks so. ‘In the 90s, you had to talk to each other,’ he says. ‘You couldn’t just sit and look at your iPhones.’ In Art, the characters are forced to confront their issues face-to-face—no screens, no distractions. ‘There’s a great beauty in having to solve problems as human beings,’ Roxburgh adds. But in an age where we’re increasingly ‘siloed,’ does that kind of vulnerability still exist?

Offstage, the cast’s relationship to art is just as intriguing. Herriman collects pieces by his friends’ relatives, including a photograph by Rose Byrne’s brother. Schmitz, meanwhile, is a self-proclaimed ‘daub guy’ who dreams of winning the lottery to buy a Norman Rockwell painting. Roxburgh, once skeptical of Mark Rothko, had an epiphany in a Washington gallery: ‘It wasn’t just two colors; it was a thousand different colors.’ Thought-provoking question: Does art change us—or do we change how we see art?

As Art tours Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, it leaves us with more questions than answers. Is honesty always the best policy in friendship? Can we truly understand each other without technology getting in the way? And what does it mean to be a friend—really? We want to hear from you: Do you think a painting could ever come between your friendships? Or is Art just a clever satire that misses the mark? Let us know in the comments—and don’t hold back. After all, as the play reminds us, sometimes the most uncomfortable conversations are the ones worth having.