Rich Eisen's Top 5 Moments from the Seahawks' Epic Super Bowl Parade (2026)

Rich Eisen's Top Five Moments from the Seahawks' Super Bowl Parade: A Celebration of Triumph and Team Spirit

The Seahawks' Super Bowl parade was a polarizing event, but it was also a celebration of the team's hard-fought victory. ESPN's Rich Eisen, host of the Rich Eisen Show, highlighted the top five moments of the parade, each capturing the essence of the Seahawks' Super Bowl title. Here's a look at his picks, with a bonus moment at the end.

5 - Sam Darnold's Gratitude

Eisen was moved by Darnold's appreciation for the team and fans who believed in him when no one else did. Darnold's speech, with a slight pettiness towards those who doubted him, was a powerful moment. "So unassuming and externally motivated. Kinda weird to talk about outside noise who believed in him and who didn't believe in him."

4 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mike Macdonald's Love for the 12s

JSN was hyped during the parade, and head coach Mike Macdonald immediately called for respect for JSN. However, streamer/influencer Druski butchered JSN's name during the NFL Honors, which Eisen found amusing. "Druski, your joke stunk on ice. Maybe NFL Honors should get fans of people who know how to pronounce the name of the Offensive Player of the Year."

3 - John Schneider's Interaction with Kenneth Walker III

Eisen loved the interaction between Schneider and Walker, who expressed his desire to stay in Seattle. Schneider's joke about Walker trying to negotiate a contract was a lighthearted moment. "I love the guy. He is truly one of the best of the best... He deserves all of the kudos."

2 - AJ Barner's Outfit and Spiked Ball

Eisen, a University of Michigan alum, was biased towards Barner, who came dressed in a mink coat, cowboy hat, and Sam Darnold shirt. Barner also spiked the ball after scoring the first touchdown, a moment Eisen loved. "He spiked the football with his words and his garbs... he is living his best life."

1 - Ernest Jones' Passionate Speech

Jones' speech, filled with continuous support for Darnold and the team, was a highlight. His passionate "f*** you" to the haters was a powerful moment. "There’s not much to say other than his play, except he’s awesome."

Bonus - Leonard Williams' Commitment

Eisen threw in a bonus moment with Leonard Williams, who indicated he's not going anywhere. Williams' commitment was a "Wolf of Wall Street moment." However, he also acknowledged the New York Jets as a joke, with Williams joining Darnold as a former Jet winning a Super Bowl on another team. "Just another former Jet celebrating a championship elsewhere."

These moments, from the parade and beyond, captured the essence of the Seahawks' Super Bowl title, a celebration of team spirit and hard-fought victory. But here's where it gets controversial... What do you think about Eisen's picks? Do you agree or disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments!