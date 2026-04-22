Rich Bisaccia Steps Down: Packers Lose Key Coach After Four Years | NFL News Update (2026)

Get ready for a coaching shake-up that's sure to spark some debate! Rich Bisaccia, the esteemed assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, has decided to step away from the Packers.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur broke the news, expressing his disappointment but also understanding Rich's decision. LaFleur praised Bisaccia's invaluable contributions, highlighting his impact on the team's culture and players. It's a heartfelt goodbye to a coach who's been an integral part of the Packers' success over the last four years.

But here's where it gets interesting... Bisaccia is taking a break from coaching for the first time since 1983! That's a long time in the game, and his resume speaks for itself. He's worked his magic as a special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for the Bucs, Chargers, Cowboys, Raiders, and now the Packers. In 2021, he even stepped into the interim coach role for the Raiders, leading them to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth. It was an impressive run, and it earned him an interview for the full-time gig, with the support of players like Maxx Crosby.

However, the Raiders ultimately went with Josh McDaniels. And now, Bisaccia has decided to step down from his role with the Packers. In his statement, he expressed gratitude to the Packers organization, players, and fans, calling his time with the team an honor.

"After some reflection, I've decided to step down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers," Bisaccia said. "I'm incredibly thankful for the trust and support I received here. The players' dedication and the organization's commitment made this a special place to work. I'll always be grateful for my time with the Packers, and I wish everyone the best moving forward."

So, what's next for Bisaccia? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: his impact on the game won't be forgotten. And this is the part most people miss... Bisaccia's decision to step down opens up a whole new chapter for the Packers, and it'll be interesting to see who steps into his role and how they shape the team's future. It's a reminder that change is constant in the world of sports, and it can often lead to exciting new opportunities.

What do you think about Bisaccia's decision? Do you think it's a bold move, or did he make the right call? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this coaching departure and what it could mean for the Packers.