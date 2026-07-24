Riccardo Calafiori: Arsenal Star's 'Unfinished Business' at Roma & Champions League Dreams (2026)

Riccardo Calafiori, the Italian defender who made a name for himself at Bologna before joining Arsenal for a hefty £42 million fee, has opened up about his future plans and a potential return to his former club, Roma. In an exclusive interview with Corriere della Sera, Calafiori expressed his desire to return to the Italian giants, citing unfinished business and a wish to reconnect with his roots.

The 24-year-old's journey to Arsenal was not without its challenges. He came through Roma's youth system but only made 18 first-team appearances before leaving in 2022. A career-threatening knee injury further hindered his progress, but he persevered and eventually found his way to the Premier League.

Calafiori's time at Arsenal has been a mix of success and setbacks. He has impressed in both left-back and central defense roles, playing a crucial part in the team's historic Premier League title win. However, injuries have prevented him from being a regular starter, a fact he acknowledges with humility.

Despite his current happiness at Arsenal, Calafiori's heart still holds a special place for Roma. He understands that his future may lie elsewhere, but the idea of returning to the club he once called home is a recurring thought. "I’m happy here now, but I’ve left some unfinished business with Roma," he said. "I barely played for that team when I was very young. I’d like to return. Not right away, but sooner or later."

The Italian defender's admiration for Roma is evident in his interactions with his former teammates. He has already congratulated Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, and Lorenzo Pellegrini on their Champions League qualification, expressing his excitement for a potential reunion at the Olimpico in September. This sentiment highlights the complex emotions that come with the football world's cyclical nature.

Calafiori's focus, however, remains on the present. With Arsenal targeting their first-ever Champions League glory, he is determined to deliver an historic double. His fairytale season, marked by the Premier League triumph, has been a testament to his hard work and dedication. "I’ve experienced first-hand what I’d imagined since I started playing," he said. "Given how the season went, and the way the triumph came about, it was all perfect."

The Italian's decision to join Arsenal was driven by a desire to break new ground. "I chose England because few Italians have managed to win here," he explained. "One of the reasons I chose England was the fact that few Italians have made a career here, have managed to win. I told myself, ‘Come on, Riccardo, get out of your comfort zone.’ It was a personal challenge for me. I can say I’ve made it."

As Calafiori continues to write his football story, the prospect of a return to Roma remains a tantalizing possibility. His journey from the youth ranks to the Premier League showcases the complexities of the sport, where loyalty, ambition, and personal growth intertwine. The question of where his career will take him next is one that football fans around the world will be eager to follow.