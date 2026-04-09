Rian Johnson Claps Back at Kathleen Kennedy's Star Wars Claims: 'Zero Spooked' (2026)

The Force is Divided: Rian Johnson's Response to Star Wars Backlash

It seems the galaxy far, far away isn't always a peaceful place, especially when it comes to opinions on Star Wars films. Director Rian Johnson, the man behind Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, recently responded to claims made by Kathleen Kennedy, former president of Lucasfilm, about his relationship with the franchise. But what exactly was said, and what does it all mean for the future of Star Wars?

Who Said What?

Kathleen Kennedy, in an interview with Deadline, suggested that Johnson's reluctance to return to Star Wars stemmed from the negative online reaction to The Last Jedi. She stated that he was "spooked" by the backlash. Johnson, however, quickly took to social media platform X to offer a concise rebuttal: "lol zero spooked, sorry." This simple statement speaks volumes, doesn't it?

Why Isn't He Returning?

Kennedy also pointed to Johnson's commitment to the Knives Out franchise as a reason for his absence from Star Wars. He's currently writing and directing two more films in the series, with the second, Wake Up Dead Man (2025), slated for release in December. Kennedy praised Johnson's work on The Last Jedi, calling him a "brilliant filmmaker." She also acknowledged the pressure filmmakers face when entering the Star Wars universe, noting that many express concerns about the potential reception.

The Last Jedi: A Divisive Film

The Last Jedi certainly stirred up strong feelings among fans. Released in 2017, the film was a box office success, grossing over $1.332 billion worldwide. However, it also proved to be one of the most divisive Star Wars movies to date. Some viewers took issue with how legacy characters, particularly Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, were handled, as well as the film's subversion of established franchise traditions. But here's where it gets controversial: despite the mixed fan reactions, critics generally gave the film positive reviews. It boasts a solid 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, a significant leap from the audience's 41% score.

What's Next for Johnson?

The success of The Last Jedi initially led to plans for Johnson to helm a separate Star Wars trilogy. However, years passed without any concrete progress, and the trilogy was later reported to be "effectively dead." Johnson is currently focused on other projects, including a potential Knives Out 4 and a film that he described as a "70s paranoid thriller" with a "light sci-fi element."

The Future of Star Wars and Johnson

Despite the lack of immediate plans, Johnson has stated that "A part of my brain will always be in Star Wars." This suggests that the door isn't entirely closed on a potential return to the franchise in the future. And this is the part most people miss: the film's success, both critically and commercially, suggests that Johnson's vision, even if divisive, resonated with a significant audience.

What do you think? Did the backlash to The Last Jedi scare Johnson away, or are other factors at play? Do you agree with the critics or the audience on the film's merits? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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