Rhode Island's WEEI Sports Radio Frequency Bought by Public Radio Station (2026)

A New Era for Radio in Rhode Island: Public Radio's Bold Move

Say goodbye to WEEI 103.7 in RI, as a significant shift is taking place in the world of sports radio.

The iconic sports radio station has been sold by its parent company, Audacy, to Ocean State Media, a local public radio powerhouse. This move marks the end of an era for sports enthusiasts in Rhode Island, but it also opens up a world of possibilities for public broadcasting.

Ocean State Media, a non-profit organization with substantial financial backing, has acquired WEEI's frequency for a reported $4.9 million. With assets exceeding $115 million, they are poised to make a significant impact on the airwaves.

But here's where it gets interesting: the acquisition doesn't include the sports content. So, what's the plan?

Ocean State Media aims to streamline its operations by replacing its current chaotic network of five stations with a single, powerful frequency. This move will provide listeners with a seamless, high-quality broadcasting experience as they travel across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

For local sports fans, this news might come as a blow. WEEI has been a staple in the Providence market for over two decades, but financial troubles and bankruptcy have plagued Audacy. In 2023, they closed their Rhode Island office, and in 2024, they filed for bankruptcy protection.

The transaction is now awaiting approval from the Federal Communications Commission. If approved, Ocean State Media's President and CEO, Pam Johnston, promises a clear and distinct local news and information service across the region.

During her tenure, Johnston has made some tough decisions, including staff cuts, to keep the organization financially stable. However, with this acquisition, she aims to enhance the listener experience and deliver on the promise of public radio.

And this is the part most people miss: public radio is not just about news and information. It's about community, connection, and a shared love for knowledge. With this acquisition, Ocean State Media has the opportunity to engage and inspire a whole new audience.

So, what do you think? Is this a bold step forward for public radio, or a missed opportunity for sports fans?