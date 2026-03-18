RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley's Mansion in Foreclosure Risk: The Inside Story (2026)

Dorit Kemsley, a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is facing a financial crisis that could lead to the loss of her Encino mansion. The situation has unfolded amidst her ongoing divorce from husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, which has been marked by financial disputes and a changing of the financial guard. The mansion, purchased by PK for $6.475 million in 2019, is now at risk due to a series of loans and missed payments. Two lenders, Tanka LLC and Private Money Solutions, have filed a default notice, demanding $842,376 in outstanding capital and interest. This loan, taken out in 2022, has not been repaid since September 2025, leaving Dorit with a daunting financial burden. The situation is further complicated by a separate default notice from Prime Recon LLC, which claims a mortgage of over $5 million plus $294,321 in missed payments and penalties. The total amount owed to these lenders is a staggering $6.5 million. The question arises: should PK be responsible for the home finances, or should the couple liquidate and renegotiate their financial future? This situation highlights the complexities of high-profile relationships and the potential consequences of financial mismanagement. It also underscores the importance of clear and consistent financial agreements, especially in the context of a divorce. As Dorit navigates this challenging period, the outcome of this financial crisis will undoubtedly have a significant impact on her future, both personally and professionally.