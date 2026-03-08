Rhamondre Stevenson's Eye Injury Scare: Patriots' Playoff Strategy in Jeopardy? (2026)

Rhamondre Stevenson's Injury Update: A Potential Game-Changer for the Patriots

The New England Patriots, led by the potential NFL MVP Drake Maye, are gearing up for the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans. With high hopes of reaching the AFC title game, the team's momentum might have taken a hit due to a concerning injury. Late in the second quarter, starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, a key player in the Patriots' offensive strategy, had to leave the game with an eye injury. Stevenson's absence could significantly impact the team's performance, as he has been a vital dual-threat player, averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season.

The Patriots' offensive strategy, already challenging against the Texans' strong defense, now faces an additional hurdle. Without Stevenson, the team might struggle to maintain its cohesion and effectiveness. This injury could potentially alter the game's dynamics and the team's overall performance.

UPDATE: Stevenson has returned to the game, providing relief to the Patriots and their fans. His presence will be crucial in the upcoming rounds, as the team aims to advance towards the AFC title game.

