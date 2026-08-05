Rey Mysterio's AAA Journey: From Commentator to GM - What's Next? (2026)

The appointment of Rey Mysterio as General Manager of AAA is a strategic move by WWE, leveraging his iconic status in Mexican culture. Dave Meltzer, an industry insider, explains that Mysterio's fame in Mexico makes him an ideal figurehead for AAA, likely appearing in every show and dominating the narrative. This role is a natural progression for Mysterio, who has already been a familiar face on AAA, serving as an English commentator and translator for taped segments. His involvement in AAA is not a retirement from wrestling, as Mysterio remains in the title contention on WWE Raw, challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. This dual commitment highlights the complex and interconnected nature of the wrestling industry, where talent moves between promotions, maintaining their relevance and popularity across different platforms. Mysterio's presence in AAA will undoubtedly attract attention and generate interest, especially given his history of successful matches with fellow luchadors. The question remains: how will Mysterio's AAA role impact his WWE commitments, and what new storylines will emerge from this intriguing development?