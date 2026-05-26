Rey Mysterio Injured: Why He Missed WWE RAW This Week - Full Update (2026)

A Major WWE Absence: Rey Mysterio's Injury and Its Impact

The wrestling world is abuzz with the news that a legendary WWE superstar, Rey Mysterio, missed this week's episode of Monday Night RAW due to an injury. This development comes as a surprise, especially considering the high-profile nature of the event and the upcoming Royal Rumble. But here's where it gets intriguing...

According to reliable sources, including Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio's absence is due to a minor injury. The good news is that he's expected to return to WWE programming soon, which is a relief for fans who have eagerly anticipated his performances. Mysterio's last match was on December 29, where he emerged victorious over Austin Theory via disqualification.

The question now is: When will we see the Master of the 619 back in action? Will it be this week, or will his return be closer to the Royal Rumble? The uncertainty adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for fans, who are eager to see Mysterio's dynamic style once again.

As we await further updates, it's worth reflecting on the impact of such injuries on the wrestling industry. Rey Mysterio's talent and popularity have made him a cornerstone of WWE's programming, and his absence will undoubtedly leave a void. Fans are left wondering how this injury will affect his future plans and the overall narrative of the WWE universe.

Stay tuned to WrestleZone for the latest updates on Mysterio's recovery and his future in the ring. And don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below! Do you think Mysterio's injury will impact his long-term plans? When do you predict his return? Your insights are valuable, and we encourage lively discussions on this and other wrestling-related topics.