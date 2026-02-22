Rey Mysterio Injured on WWE Raw: Royal Rumble Status in Doubt? | Full Analysis (2026)

The wrestling world is holding its breath as the legendary Rey Mysterio, a WWE Hall of Famer, appears to have suffered an injury during his intense match against Austin Theory. The incident, which occurred in the closing moments of the match, has left fans and fellow wrestlers alike concerned. Mysterio was seen clutching his right shoulder after taking Theory's stomp finisher, and the referee, Rod Zapata, signaled for medical attention with the universal 'X' gesture. This incident raises questions about its impact on the upcoming Royal Rumble match and Mysterio's illustrious career.

Controversy and Speculation: But here's where it gets intriguing. With Mysterio's potential removal from the Royal Rumble match, it opens up a spot for Finn Bálor, who has been excluded from the event due to a lack of available slots. This has sparked speculation among fans and fellow wrestlers. Some believe that Mysterio's injury is legitimate, while others question whether it's a worked injury, similar to Seth Rollins' recent incident. The wrestling community is divided, and the debate rages on.

Mysterio's Injury History: Rey Mysterio, at 51 years old, has had a remarkable three-decade career, but it hasn't been without its challenges. He has a history of significant injuries, including multiple knee surgeries, bicep tears, a separated shoulder, and a torn tricep. In April 2025, he was pulled from WrestleMania 41 due to a torn abductor muscle. This latest incident has fans and fellow wrestlers alike hoping for a swift recovery and a return to the ring.

As of now, WWE has not issued an official update on Mysterio's condition. Fans and fellow wrestlers alike are eagerly awaiting news, and the wrestling community is buzzing with speculation. Will Mysterio be able to recover in time for the Royal Rumble? Only time will tell. In the meantime, the wrestling world is united in its support for the legendary Rey Mysterio, hoping for a speedy recovery and a return to the ring.