Rewriting the Early Triassic Timeline: Unlocking Secrets of Earth's Worst Extinction (2026)

Beneath the surface of British Columbia, a 395-meter rock core has emerged as a time capsule, offering a precise timeline of life's recovery after Earth's worst extinction event. This remarkable discovery, led by Chen Shen and his team, has rewritten the Early Triassic timeline, revealing a complex interplay between orbital cycles and the resilience of life. The Montney Formation, a stack of ancient seafloor sediment, provides a continuous and complete record, allowing researchers to pinpoint the exact dates of each step in the recovery process. This level of detail is a game-changer, as most rock from this age is exposed and weathered, making it difficult to piece together the timeline. The core's chemistry, analyzed through X-ray scanning, reveals steady rhythms in element concentrations, mirroring Milankovitch cycles in Earth's orbit and axis tilt. These cycles, lasting tens to hundreds of thousands of years, influence climate and leave their mark in sediment accumulation. By matching these chemical rhythms to known orbital cycles and anchoring the sequence to a worldwide rise in sea level, the team created a clock that dates the boundaries between Early Triassic intervals. This tight timeline, with each internal boundary fixed to within about 100,000 years, aligns with independent work from South China, adding credibility to the findings. The study's most intriguing discovery is the link between Earth's tilt and the pace of recovery. The 33,000-year cycle in the tilt of Earth's axis dominated the Montney record, influencing oxygen levels and climate changes. This wobble-driven rhythm suggests that the planet's tilt played a crucial role in dictating when life could thrive and when it faced challenges. Furthermore, the study uncovered a surprise carbon sink in the form of a sudden bloom of microscopic, calcium-shelled organisms around 250.6 million years ago. This bloom, tied to the same tilt cycle, pulled carbon out of the water and locked it into the seafloor, highlighting the significant role these microscopic creatures played in the planet's carbon balance during recovery. The precision of the rock core clock has far-reaching implications. It allows scientists to line up events that occurred in different oceans and ask whether they happened simultaneously or rippled across the globe over time. This new understanding of the pace of recovery and the factors controlling it provides a rare, full-scale test of how ecosystems respond to rapid warming and oxygen-starved seas, offering valuable insights into the resilience of life on Earth.
Rewriting the Early Triassic Timeline: Unlocking Secrets of Earth's Worst Extinction (2026)
References
- https://www.earth.com/news/a-395-meter-rock-core-clock-rewrote-the-early-triassic-timeline-the-real-surprise-is-what-it-says-about-recovery/
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