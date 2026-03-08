Revolutionary Golf Sunglasses: TITE Eyewear's Advanced Lens Technology Revealed at PGA Show 2026 (2026)

Are you ready to see the golf course like never before? TITE Eyewear is about to change the game with its groundbreaking debut at the 2026 PGA Show, introducing the most advanced performance lens technology ever designed for golfers. But here's where it gets controversial: can a pair of sunglasses really give you an 'unfair edge' on the course? TITE says yes, and they’re ready to prove it.

GLENS FALLS, NY, January 13, 2026 – TITE Eyewear (https://titeeyewear.com/) is set to unveil its revolutionary brand at the PGA Show from January 20-23, showcasing lens technology that promises to transform how golfers perceive the course. Developed in collaboration with top players and Tour Caddies, TITE’s patent-pending lenses are engineered to highlight every contour, break, and hidden detail of the green. The debut collection features three lens options across five sleek frame models, all available for hands-on testing at the PGA Show Demo Day and booth 3802.

‘We didn’t just make sunglasses—we created precision tools for golfers,’ says Scott MacGuffie, founder and president of TITE Eyewear. ‘Golfers demand the best from their equipment, and we’ve designed lenses that enhance how they read the course, make decisions, and execute shots. With TITE, players get a proven performance advantage in ultralight frames built for all-day comfort.’

At the heart of TITE’s innovation is its patent-pending lens technology, fine-tuned specifically for the golf course. Unlike traditional sunglasses, TITE lenses filter visible light at a molecular level, reducing visual noise while amplifying contrast, clarity, and depth. They also enhance the green spectrum to reveal subtle contours and breaks, all while providing superior 415 UVA/UVB protection.

And this is the part most people miss: ‘We discovered that golfers weren’t getting what they needed from existing ‘golf-specific’ lenses, so we engineered our own,’ explains MacGuffie. ‘Instead of blocking light, our lenses harness it, allowing more of the right wavelengths in. This preserves natural colors, enhances surface details, and gives golfers more actionable visual information on the course.’

TITE offers three performance lens options:

Pro Golf Lens: Maximizes usable visible light, preserves natural colors, and enhances contrast, depth perception, and green-reading accuracy. Core Golf Lens: Features a blue mirror coating to reduce glare, delivering high-definition greens, clarity, and depth perception. Photochromic Lens: Adapts to changing light conditions, darkening or lightening as needed, while optimizing green enhancement and clarity.

The TITE Eyewear collection includes five frame models—TITE 01, TITE 02, TITE 03, TITE 04, and TITE 05—each designed for an open field of view, feather-light comfort, and no-slip grip. The proprietary TITE-TILT™ fit adjustment system ensures lenses stay optically centered during swings and putts, providing uninterrupted performance.

The full TITE Eyewear collection will be available for purchase online and in retail stores starting February. Visit TiteEyewear.com (http://titeeyewear.com/) to explore the lineup.

About TITE® Eyewear:

TITE Eyewear isn’t just another sunglasses brand—it’s performance eyewear engineered exclusively for golf. By revealing every contour, break, and detail that others miss, TITE gives players a competitive edge. It’s not just about seeing the course; it’s about mastering it. Learn more at TiteEyewear.com (http://titeeyewear.com/).

