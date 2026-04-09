Revolutionary Fetal Health Monitoring: How a Tiny Probe is Changing Fetal Surgery (2026)

A groundbreaking innovation in fetal health monitoring has been developed by researchers at Northwestern University, marking a significant advancement in surgical safety. The team has created the first device capable of continuously tracking a fetus's vital signs while still in the womb, a feat previously deemed impossible. This soft, flexible, robotic probe is designed to enhance safety during fetal surgeries, a procedure where doctors operate on a fetus before birth. Currently, fetal heart rate is measured intermittently using ultrasound imaging from outside the body, but the new device can be inserted through the same narrow port used in fetal surgeries, maintaining stable, gentle contact with the fetus to track heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, and temperature. In studies on large animal models, the probe provided accurate, precise, clinical-grade measurements even as the uterus and fetus moved during surgery, offering surgeons a more comprehensive and early view of fetal distress, enabling faster interventions if complications arise. The study, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, introduces the smallest platform capable of accurately measuring vital signs. Led by Northwestern bioelectronics pioneer John A. Rogers, in collaboration with fetal surgeon Dr. Aimen Shaaban, the device builds on Rogers' portfolio of soft, flexible monitoring systems for vulnerable patients, including premature infants in the NICU. Dr. Shaaban initially approached Rogers' lab to adapt their vital signs monitoring systems for fetuses during surgery, addressing the current limitation of clinicians having only a partial view of the fetus's condition throughout the surgical process. The probe's slender, filament-like design, made from soft, flexible materials, can operate safely and gently inside the uterus, with a width just three times the diameter of a single hair, allowing it to pass through a standard tube used during fetoscopic surgery without additional incisions. Soft robotic actuators enable precise guidance and positioning, while a tiny, inflatable balloon-like cushion ensures stable contact with the fetus. Computational modeling was used to optimize the probe's shape, motion, and contact forces, ensuring gentle tissue coupling for accurate vital sign measurements. The device integrates multiple miniature sensors to simultaneously measure fetal heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and temperature, transmitting data wirelessly to a monitor outside the body for real-time feedback. This continuous, multimodal monitoring could enable earlier interventions or procedure pauses if a fetus shows distress, providing reassurance to parents and caregivers during anxiety-inducing surgeries. The study, 'A filamentary soft robotic probe for multimodal in utero monitoring of fetal health,' was supported by the Querrey-Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics and the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Foundation, and was co-led by Rogers, Shaaban, and other experts in the field.