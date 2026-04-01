Revolutionary Electrical Switching for AI Memory: Unlocking the Secrets of Tellurium (2026)

Breakthrough in Electrical Switching for Memory Technology!



As we continue to witness the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, the demand for computers with enhanced speed and efficiency is more pressing than ever. At the heart of this advancement lies a crucial principle known as "switching"—this is the process by which memory materials toggle electricity on and off. A dedicated research team from South Korea has made significant strides by successfully capturing the fleeting moments of this switching action and uncovering the fundamental mechanisms at play. They achieved this breakthrough by briefly melting and solidifying materials within a tiny electronic device, paving the way for designing next-generation memory solutions that promise to be faster and more energy-efficient.

On February 8th, this innovative team, led by Professor Joonki Suh from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, alongside Professor Tae-Hoon Lee from Kyungpook National University, revealed a novel experimental technique that allows for real-time observation of electrical switching processes and phase transitions occurring in nano-devices—an area that had previously been challenging to study.

To investigate these electrical switching phenomena, the researchers employed a technique that involves instantaneous melting followed by rapid cooling, known as quenching. This approach enabled them to stabilize amorphous tellurium (abbreviated as a-Te)—a form where tellurium exists in a disordered state similar to glass—within a nano-device that is remarkably smaller than a human hair. Traditionally, tellurium is known for its sensitivity to heat and its tendency to change properties when electric current is applied; however, in its amorphous form, it is gaining attention as a prime candidate for next-generation memory materials due to its impressive speed and energy efficiency. For context, tellurium (Te) is a metalloid that exhibits characteristics of both metals and non-metals.

< Illustration depicting the experiment involving the rapid melting and freezing process in a memory electronic device (AI-generated image) >

The findings from this study are particularly noteworthy as they pinpoint the specific voltage thresholds and thermal conditions that initiate the switching process, along with identifying segments where energy loss occurs. The researchers observed that they could achieve stable, high-speed switching while simultaneously minimizing heat generation. This pivotal insight supports the concept of "principle-based" memory material design, giving researchers clarity on why and when electrical conductivity begins.

Interestingly, the results indicated that microscopic defects present within amorphous tellurium significantly influence its electrical conduction. When subjected to voltages beyond a certain threshold, the flow of electricity does not happen instantaneously; rather, it follows a two-step process: initially, there is a swift surge of current along the defects, which is then accompanied by heat buildup leading to the material's melting.

Moreover, the team successfully demonstrated a phenomenon known as "self-oscillation," where voltage spontaneously fluctuates. They achieved this through experiments that maintained the amorphous state of tellurium without allowing excessive current to flow. This remarkable finding suggests that stable electrical switching can be achieved using solely the element tellurium, eliminating the need for intricate combinations of materials.

< Diagram illustrating the electrical characteristics of amorphous tellurium created through rapid cooling from a liquid state within an electronic device >

This research marks a significant milestone as it applies amorphous tellurium—a potential game-changer in memory technology—within an actual electronic device, while also systematically elucidating the core principles of electrical switching. The insights gained are expected to act as vital guidelines for developing semiconductor materials aimed at achieving faster and more energy-efficient memory solutions in the future.

Professor Joonki Suh remarked, "This study represents the first time amorphous tellurium has been implemented in a real-world device environment and clarifies the underlying mechanisms of switching. It sets a new benchmark for the exploration of next-generation memory and switching materials."

The research, featuring Namwook Hur as the lead author, Seunghwan Kim as the second author, and Professor Joonki Suh (KAIST) as the corresponding author, was published online on January 13th in the prestigious academic journal, Nature Communications.

Paper Title: On-device cryogenic quenching enables robust amorphous tellurium for threshold switching



DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-68223-0 (https://www.google.com/search?q=https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-68223-0)

This groundbreaking research was made possible through support from the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), part of the PIM (Processor-in-Memory) AI Semiconductor Core Technology Development Project, the Excellent Young Researcher Program funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT, and collaboration with Samsung Electronics.



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What do you think about the implications of this research for the future of memory technology? Could this lead to revolutionary advancements in AI and computing efficiency? Share your thoughts in the comments!