Revolution in Tumor Imaging: Bioorthogonal Probe Lights Up Cancer in Mice (2026)

Revolutionizing Tumor Surgery: A New Precision Imaging Technique

Cancer surgery is a delicate procedure, requiring surgeons to precisely remove tumors while preserving healthy tissue. While current methods use glowing dyes to mark cancer cells, these dyes can activate in healthy tissues, causing confusion. Now, researchers have developed a groundbreaking solution: a bioorthogonal fluorescence probe and a matching reporter enzyme. This innovative pair can selectively activate at targeted tumor sites, providing high-contrast tumor visualization with minimal background noise. The study, conducted on mice, demonstrates the potential of this technique to revolutionize cancer surgery.

Cancer is a global concern, affecting countless individuals worldwide. Surgery is often the chosen treatment, with the goal of completely removing tumors while leaving healthy tissue intact. Over the years, various tools and techniques have been developed to enhance surgical precision. Visual imaging methods, such as glowing dyes, have proven valuable, but they have limitations. Some probes can activate in healthy tissues due to endogenous enzymes, creating background fluorescence and complicating the surgeon's decision-making process. Conversely, cancer cells may remain unmarked, increasing the risk of recurrence.

Associate Professor Ryosuke Kojima from the Laboratory of Chemical Biology and Molecular Imaging at the University of Tokyo and his team addressed this challenge. They developed a highly selective, bioorthogonal dye probe that only activates when its matching engineered enzyme is present. This enzyme was created through a process of directed evolution, involving repeated mutation and selection, enabling it to activate the probe strongly enough for use in living animals. By delivering the enzyme to tumors and using the specific probe, the researchers achieved remarkable results in mice with peritoneal cancer.

The fluorescent probe, designed to resist activation by natural enzymes, was paired with a tailored reporter enzyme. This enzyme, when delivered to the tumors, triggered the probe to light up, providing a clear and low-noise visualization of the tumor lesions. As Professor Kojima explained, this level of contrast could significantly enhance surgical precision, allowing surgeons to identify tiny tumors with minimal background interference.

Looking ahead, this system has the potential to become a powerful research tool and a valuable asset for surgeons. By clearly highlighting cancer cells, it may enable more complete tumor removal. However, a significant challenge lies in ensuring that the engineered enzyme does not trigger an immune response in patients. The team aims to adapt this technique to various cancer types, targeting specific antigens with tumor-targeting components like antibodies or nanobodies. Furthermore, this research could pave the way for highly targeted drug delivery, where cancer-fighting drugs are precisely directed to tumor sites, minimizing side effects.

Despite the promising results, Professor Kojima emphasizes that this is still an early-stage development. The trials have only been conducted in mice, and extensive work is required before it can be safely tested in humans. The focus now is on refining the technique, addressing potential immune responses, and expanding its applications to different cancer types. This research holds the potential to transform cancer surgery, offering a more precise and effective approach to tumor removal.