Reviving Nottingham's Historic County House: A New Lease of Life (2026)

A Historic Nottingham Building, Blighted by Vandalism, Finds New Hope

One of Nottingham's oldest buildings, County House, has been a victim of years of vandalism, leaving it in a dire state. Located on High Pavement in the Lace Market, the Grade II-listed building is currently covered in graffiti and overgrown, with boarded-up windows. This once-prominent structure, opposite the National Justice Museum, has been a concern for locals and businesses alike.

The building's history dates back to the 18th century, with its townhouse rebuilt between 1728 and 1733 and an extension added for the judges' quarters. In the 1920s, it was converted into offices, with further extensions in the 1930s and 1940s. Despite its historical significance, the building has been left to deteriorate.

Neighbouring businesses have reported issues with homeless people and drug users entering the building, leading to its door being bolted shut. However, a glimmer of hope emerges as new leaseholders take over the privately-owned property.

Nottingham City Council's spokesperson confirms that plans for the site are soon to be submitted for approval. They emphasize the building's prominence and heritage significance, acknowledging local concerns about its condition. The council's planning and conservation officers will collaborate with the developer and architects to create a viable scheme that preserves this important heritage asset.

Hilary Silvester, vice-president of the Nottingham Civic Society, shares her frustration with the building's neglect. She highlights the building's importance as one of the city's oldest structures, right opposite the National Justice Museum, and emphasizes the need for proper maintenance. Silvester believes that the building should be a key attraction for visitors to High Pavement and should not be left to decay.

The future of County House now looks brighter, with the potential for a new lease on life and a chance to restore its former glory.