Reviving Nottingham's Historic County House: A New Lease of Life (2026)

A Historic Nottingham Building, Blighted by Vandalism, Finds New Hope

One of Nottingham's oldest buildings, County House, has been a victim of years of vandalism, leaving it in a dire state. Located on High Pavement in the Lace Market, the Grade II-listed building is currently covered in graffiti and overgrown, with boarded-up windows. This once-prominent structure, opposite the National Justice Museum, has been a concern for locals and businesses alike.

See Also
A30 Cornwall Reopens After Crash | LIVE UpdatesUK's Train Driver Age Limit Dropped to 18: What You Need to KnowIs South Tyneside Council's First-Class Travel Really 'Out of Touch'? | BBC InvestigationA52 Traffic Chaos: Live Updates on Major Delays Towards Derby City Centre

The building's history dates back to the 18th century, with its townhouse rebuilt between 1728 and 1733 and an extension added for the judges' quarters. In the 1920s, it was converted into offices, with further extensions in the 1930s and 1940s. Despite its historical significance, the building has been left to deteriorate.

See Also
Queensferry Crossing: Delays and Traffic Incidents Explained

Neighbouring businesses have reported issues with homeless people and drug users entering the building, leading to its door being bolted shut. However, a glimmer of hope emerges as new leaseholders take over the privately-owned property.

Nottingham City Council's spokesperson confirms that plans for the site are soon to be submitted for approval. They emphasize the building's prominence and heritage significance, acknowledging local concerns about its condition. The council's planning and conservation officers will collaborate with the developer and architects to create a viable scheme that preserves this important heritage asset.

Hilary Silvester, vice-president of the Nottingham Civic Society, shares her frustration with the building's neglect. She highlights the building's importance as one of the city's oldest structures, right opposite the National Justice Museum, and emphasizes the need for proper maintenance. Silvester believes that the building should be a key attraction for visitors to High Pavement and should not be left to decay.

The future of County House now looks brighter, with the potential for a new lease on life and a chance to restore its former glory.

Reviving Nottingham's Historic County House: A New Lease of Life (2026)

References

Top Articles
Unveiling the Top 20 Major Market News/Talk Radio Midday Shows of 2025
Lessons from the Field: How to Evaluate Baseball Players
Red Sox Rely on Roman Anthony for Power Acquisition
Latest Posts
Sparks and a Light Show: ULA Vulcan Rocket Launch Captures Attention
Justin Verlander Returns to Detroit Tigers: A Full Circle Journey
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. Nancy Dach

Last Updated:

Views: 5674

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. Nancy Dach

Birthday: 1993-08-23

Address: 569 Waelchi Ports, South Blainebury, LA 11589

Phone: +9958996486049

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Web surfing, Scuba diving, Mountaineering, Writing, Sailing, Dance, Blacksmithing

Introduction: My name is Prof. Nancy Dach, I am a lively, joyous, courageous, lovely, tender, charming, open person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.