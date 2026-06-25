Reviving Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat: The FGC's Most Missed Games (2026)

The Fighting Game Community’s Missing Links: Why Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat Still Matter

If you’ve ever dipped your toes into the world of fighting games, you’ve likely felt the void left by certain franchises. It’s not just about nostalgia—though that plays a part. It’s about the energy, the hype, and the unique dynamics these games bring to the table. Personally, I think the Fighting Game Community (FGC) is missing two titans more than any others: Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat. What makes this particularly fascinating is how these games aren’t just absent—they’re irreplaceable.

The Irreplaceable Chaos of Marvel vs. Capcom

Let’s start with Marvel vs. Capcom. What many people don’t realize is that this series isn’t just another fighting game—it’s a cultural phenomenon. The way it blends iconic characters from Marvel and Capcom into a fast-paced, tag-team brawler creates a kind of chaos that’s both exhilarating and uniquely addictive. From my perspective, the appeal lies in its unpredictability. The game is designed to be a bit broken, and that’s part of its charm. It’s not about balance; it’s about spectacle.

One thing that immediately stands out is how Marvel vs. Capcom doesn’t cannibalize other games. Instead, it’s additive. It draws in new players, boosts viewership, and injects a shot of adrenaline into the FGC. Think about it: when Marvel vs. Capcom is thriving, the entire community feels it. Tournaments become more vibrant, streams get more eyes, and the hype is palpable.

Now, some might point to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls as a replacement, but in my opinion, it misses the mark. It’s a solid game, sure, but it lacks the DNA of Marvel vs. Capcom. The absence of Capcom characters alone is a dealbreaker for many. And let’s be honest—without that signature ‘busted’ gameplay, it’s just not the same.

If you take a step back and think about it, the FGC needs Marvel vs. Capcom because it’s a unifying force. It’s a game that brings together casual fans and hardcore competitors alike. The rumors of a new entry in development are tantalizing, but until we see something concrete, the void remains.

Mortal Kombat’s Uncertain Future

Now, let’s talk Mortal Kombat. This franchise has always been a cornerstone of the FGC, but its recent trajectory has been… rocky. Mortal Kombat 1, released in 2023, felt like a missed opportunity. NetherRealm Studios’ decision to cut support for DLC characters and story content so soon was disappointing, to say the least. What this really suggests is that the studio’s focus has shifted elsewhere—but to what?

The ongoing sale of Warner Games to Netflix and then Paramount has thrown everything into chaos. NetherRealm Studios, the team behind Mortal Kombat, has been eerily quiet throughout this process. A detail that I find especially interesting is how Ed Boon hinted that the seeds for their next game were planted in Mortal Kombat 1. If that’s true, then we can probably expect another Mortal Kombat title—but will it live up to expectations?

From my perspective, the FGC needs a strong Mortal Kombat game more than ever. It’s a franchise that generates massive publicity, showcases incredible talent, and keeps the competitive scene alive. But with the studio’s future uncertain, it’s hard not to feel a sense of unease.

Why These Games Matter Beyond Nostalgia

What makes Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat so missed isn’t just their individual qualities—it’s their impact on the FGC as a whole. These games aren’t just titles; they’re ecosystems. They bring in new players, keep veterans engaged, and create moments that define the community.

A broader perspective reveals that the FGC is at a crossroads. With esports growing and new games entering the scene, the community needs franchises that can anchor it. Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat are those anchors. They’re not just games; they’re cultural touchstones.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for the FGC?

If history is any indication, the return of these franchises would be a game-changer. Imagine a well-received Marvel vs. Capcom title or a competitively viable Mortal Kombat game—the FGC would explode with energy. But until then, we’re left to speculate and hope.

One thing is certain: the FGC needs these games, not just for nostalgia, but for their ability to unite, inspire, and elevate. Personally, I think their absence is a reminder of how much they’ve shaped the community—and how much we still need them.

So, here’s my takeaway: the FGC isn’t just missing two games; it’s missing two pillars. And until they return, the community will always feel a little incomplete.