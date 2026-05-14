Reviving Ancient Stepwells: India's Solution to the Water Crisis | Bansilalpet Success Story (2026)

As India grapples with its worst water crisis in history, ancient stepwells are being revitalized to provide much-needed clean water. The first of its kind in Telangana, the restored Bansilalpet stepwell has become a source of clean drinking water after 18 months of effort to clear 3,000 tonnes of rubbish. This joyous moment, witnessed by Hajira Adeeb, a resident who grew up seeing the well transform from a community water source to a dumping ground, marks a significant step towards preserving India's rich heritage of stepwells. These multi-storey structures, built to provide access to groundwater, were once widespread across the country, with thousands constructed between the 11th and 18th centuries. However, under British rule, they were considered unhygienic and largely prohibited, leading to their abandonment and further deterioration in the late 20th century. While many have disappeared or crumbled, the Stepwell Atlas lists over 3,000, with about 100 in Telangana, nearly half in Hyderabad. Among the best-known examples are the Chand Baori in Abhaneri, Rajasthan, the UNESCO-listed Rani-ki Vav in Gujarat, and Agrasen-ki Baoli in Delhi. Despite their historical significance, these sites do not provide usable water. Only a small number have been restored for their original purpose, and even fewer provide drinking water. The Bansilalpet well, the first of its kind in Telangana to do so, has become a template for the revival of other stepwells in the state. Since its restoration was completed in December 2022, the well has consistently maintained a water depth of nine meters in the summer months. This transformation is thanks to the architect Kalpana Ramesh, who has revived 25 stepwells in the state as sustainable sources of water, with the support of Telangana's Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, and the Rainwater Project, a social enterprise she co-founded. Ramesh has been harvesting rainwater in her own home for domestic use for 15 years, and she believes that the system of harvesting rain to recharge groundwater can work on a larger scale. While Bansilalpet is the only stepwell in Telangana to provide drinking water, Ramesh hopes to raise funds to equip all 25 wells with additional filtration systems. India is facing a dire water crisis, with over 600 million people already experiencing high-to-extreme water stress, and the country's water demand projected to double by 2030. The Telangana government is taking a multipronged approach to address the state's water scarcity crisis, including rainwater-harvesting projects, plans to supply grey water to datacenters, rejuvenating the Musi River, desilting the Sriram Sagar reservoir, and imposing fines for wasting drinking water. The revival of stepwells is a crucial part of this strategy, as they were built in open areas where rainwater could seep in and replenish underground aquifers. Today, with concrete construction and asphalt roads preventing rain from soaking into the ground, surface water needs to be captured and directed into underground channels and trenches. The collected rainwater passes through filters to drain into recharging pits, replenishing natural aquifers and providing free, accessible, and clean water, even during dry summers. While stepwells help with shallow groundwater availability, a whole transformation of the water ecosystem, including clean ponds, lakes, rivers, rainwater-harvesting systems, and community engagement, is needed to bring about significant change. Pandith Mandure, who was the director of Telangana's groundwater department when the Bansilalpet restoration started four years ago, notes a noticeable rise in groundwater levels in the Hyderabad region due to measures like clearing lakes, drains, recharge shafts, and restoring stepwells.