Revamping a 19th-Century Cottage: Studio Plyš's Borová Lada Transformation (2026)

Imagine a historic cottage, standing gracefully at the edge of the lush Bohemian Forest in the Czech Republic, transformed into a perfect blend of old-world charm and modern resilience. But here’s where it gets controversial: many might assume that restoring a 19th-century structure involves simply refurbishing the old materials. However, Studio Plyš’s approach flips this idea on its head. They meticulously preserve the original stone and timber elements while integrating new additions with materials like plywood, concrete, steel, and fiber cement—deliberately leaving these exposed to tell the story of the building’s layered history.

Named Borová Lada Cottage after the nearby village, this expansive 333-square-meter residence underwent a thoughtful overhaul aimed at boosting its structural stability and maximizing usable space. One of the most innovative changes was the elevation of living areas into the attic, creating a seamless flow between historical preservation and contemporary living needs.

According to the designers from Studio Plyš, the original structure had suffered from a series of ill-suited repairs in the 1980s and 1990s. These repairs involved temporary fixes that compromised the building’s integrity, prompting the architects to redo the foundations and bolster the roof. The result? A respectful yet robust renovation that highlights the building’s evolution over time.

The team used modern, raw materials like steel, concrete, and fiber cement in their renovations, intentionally leaving parts of these new layers exposed. It’s a bold design choice meant to celebrate the building’s layered past—a kind of architectural storytelling that invites you to see history in every visible joint and surface.

The original internal layout, with its compartmentalized spaces separated by hefty stone walls, remains largely intact. But enhancements at the southern end added vital support to the roof, featuring three cast-in-situ concrete columns that sit alongside the new foundations. This corner becomes the architectural highlight, showcasing the seamless dialogue between old and new. Here, the living area opens up to the kitchen via a large archway, inviting generous daylight through full-height sliding glass doors that lead to a terrace, connecting indoor life directly with the garden.

Externally, dark timber panels complement the exposed concrete columns, creating a cohesive aesthetic. These panels form the framework for modern touches like doors, motorized shutters on steel rails, and window inserts designed to resemble portholes—adding a touch of nautical charm. Inside, one of these porthole windows becomes a cozy nook—a perfect spot for reading or quiet contemplation—surrounded by warm plywood walls.

The renovation also included a smart addition: skylights in the attic space, introduced by reinforcing the original roof trusses with steel beams. This element acts as a standalone feature, almost as if it’s ‘screwed’ into the existing structure—an innovative way to bring natural light into the upper floors without disrupting the historic fabric.

The interior layout supports multi-generational living, with private units and shared social spaces connected by a central staircase. The new structural insert houses sanitary facilities, deliberately kept separate from the historic walls to preserve their breathable, vapor-open qualities. And topping it all off is a metal shingle roof, fringe decorated with a zigzag pattern reminiscent of a traditional Czech wool cap called a zmijovka—adding a cultural touchstone to the building’s modern makeover.

In the context of Czech architectural revival, studios like Atelier Hajný are also making waves, converting abandoned 1970s cottages into charming timber-lined retreats, while Mjölk Architekti and Marie Vondráková have restored a fire-damaged pool house in Liberec, blending history with innovation.

And this is the part most people miss: renovation isn’t just about cosmetic updates—it’s about respecting history while ingeniously adapting structures for future generations. Do you believe this kind of layered restoration respects the building’s soul, or does it risk overshadowing the original in favor of modern flair? Share your thoughts below—are we preserving heritage, or are we reinventing it beyond recognition?