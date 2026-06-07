Reuben Garrick's Manly Departure: The Hardest Part of His Big Contract Decision (2026)

Sea Eagles star Reuben Garrick reveals the 'hardest part' of his big contract call

In a recent interview, Garrick opened up about his decision to leave the Manly Sea Eagles and join the Sydney Roosters, a move that shocked many in the rugby league world. The 28-year-old has been a stalwart for the Sea Eagles since his debut in 2019, making over 150 appearances and becoming one of the team's most reliable performers.

However, Garrick decided to explore new horizons, signing a three-year contract with the Roosters until the end of the 2029 season. He admitted that the decision was a difficult one, as he had been at Manly for seven years and loved the club.

"It was bloody tough," Garrick said. "I've been at Manly for quite a few years now, and I love the club. They've given me my opportunity, and I've learned so much there. I have so many lifelong friends there... so it was very, very hard to make that decision and weigh everything up."

The hardest part, according to Garrick, was telling his teammates and having those difficult conversations. He emphasized the strong bonds and loyalty within the team, making it challenging to break the news.

"The hardest part was telling the boys and having those conversations," he explained. "They are people you've played a lot of footy with and trust, and there's a lot of loyalty there. I think it's the best thing for myself to grow and learn off a new system. I feel like I just want to grow and learn a few new things."

Despite the rumors linking him to the St George Illawarra Dragons, Garrick confirmed that he had no intention of pushing for an early release from his contract. He remained transparent and honest with the Sea Eagles' management throughout the process.

"I was up front and honest with Seibs and the Manly ownership," he added. "I said as soon as I know, I'll let you know straight away. I'm not going to try and hide anything."

Garrick's decision to join the Roosters has sparked discussions and debates among fans and experts, with many curious about the reasons behind his choice. The controversial move has also led to questions about the future of the Sea Eagles and the impact of player movements in the rugby league.